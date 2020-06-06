menu

Air Malta launches Summer 2020 schedule

The national airline is providing a selection of destinations based on the "safe corridor" concept.

6 June 2020, 4:18pm
Air Malta will be selling package holidays
Air Malta will be selling package holidays

Air Malta has launched its new Summer 2020 schedule, opening its reservation system for sales after 3 months of reduced flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The selection of available destinations is based on the "safe corridor" concept.

Flights to Catania, Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Prague and Luxemburg will start operating as of the 1st July, with flights to Zurich and Geneva coming online a week later.

After nearly three months of only operating ‘lifeline’ flights to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Rome, Air Malta said it was looking forward to welcoming scheduled passengers again, in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority, Malta International Airport and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

The Airline’s ‘lifeline’ schedule to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Rome, will also remain in operation.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the airline said Air Malta Holidays - its brand of package holidays, will also have special deals that it will be selling overseas to attract tourism to Malta, adding that it will be launching a social media campaign on its channels to promote this initiative.

More in Travel
Air Malta launches Summer 2020 schedule
Travel

Air Malta launches Summer 2020 schedule
Summer of discontent? Social distancing could make airline flights unaffordable
Travel

Summer of discontent? Social distancing could make airline flights unaffordable
Massimo Costa
Uncertainty biggest headache for Malta tour operators trying to look ahead
Travel

Uncertainty biggest headache for Malta tour operators trying to look ahead
Karl Azzopardi
Coronavirus: Airline ticket refunds no straightforward affair
Travel

Coronavirus: Airline ticket refunds no straightforward affair
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.