Air Malta launches Summer 2020 schedule

Air Malta has launched its new Summer 2020 schedule, opening its reservation system for sales after 3 months of reduced flights due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The selection of available destinations is based on the "safe corridor" concept.

Flights to Catania, Frankfurt, Munich, Dusseldorf, Berlin, Prague and Luxemburg will start operating as of the 1st July, with flights to Zurich and Geneva coming online a week later.

After nearly three months of only operating ‘lifeline’ flights to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Rome, Air Malta said it was looking forward to welcoming scheduled passengers again, in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority, Malta International Airport and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association.

The Airline’s ‘lifeline’ schedule to London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Rome, will also remain in operation.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the airline said Air Malta Holidays - its brand of package holidays, will also have special deals that it will be selling overseas to attract tourism to Malta, adding that it will be launching a social media campaign on its channels to promote this initiative.