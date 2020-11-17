Embassy Valletta opens in December with 81 elegant and stylish rooms

Valletta's largest hotel is set to open its doors next month. Situated within the landmark Embassy building, the 81-room, four-star superior hotel will offer elegant, stylish rooms and facilities to its guests.

The hotel stands on the site where one of the first hotels in Malta welcomed guests in the 1800s. The location is as strategically important now as it was then, between the quaint yet vibrant Strait Street and the most important avenue in Valletta, Republic Street.

The Embassy Valletta Hotel captures the essence of the city with its design details and architectural elements. The spacious, comfortable, and elegant guestrooms include a selection of Deluxe Rooms and Family Suites, together with Superior Rooms that boast breath-taking views over the city or the Marsamxett harbour.

A sumptuous breakfast will be served on The Roof Deck, a unique experience in itself, since guests get to savour unexpected panoramic views stretching to Mdina and beyond. The roof top infinity pool is heated in the cooler months to be enjoyed at any time of the year. The Roof Deck is geared to offer magical sunsets above the city, the perfect setting for enjoying an Aperitivo with friends and colleagues after a busy day. The heart of the hotel will be The Courtyard, an elegant, bright and comfortable space where one can meet to enjoy tantalising cocktails, afternoon teas and light culinary delights. The Embassy Valletta Hotel will also features exceptional conference facilities, a fitness room, and a couples’ therapy room.

The hotel management has also embarked on an initiative that will support the Valletta Local Council in making the city greener. Hubert Debono, General Manager of The Embassy Valletta Hotel, said that “we are dedicated to help improve Valletta’s environment and integrate a corporate social responsibility program to see Malta’s capital city be better than ever. It is our mission to leave a positive impact on our visitors, employees, local community, and even on the local businesses.”

The hotel is committed to offer a holistic Valletta experience to all its visitors. Between December and January, a selection of immersive experiential packages are being proposed. These are aimed for local couples and families willing to explore Valletta’s gems from a different perspective. More information about this new hotel and about the packages it is offering can be further explored via the hotel website here.