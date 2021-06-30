Cyprus Airways launches twice-weekly route to Malta

Malta International Airport welcomed Cyprus Airways with a water cannon salute to mark its maiden voyage from Larnaca Airport last Sunday morning.

The twice-weekly flight route is set for Wednesdays and Sundays and Cyprus Airways is offering a zero penalty fee for flight changes on basic fare tickets.

The route will connect visitors flying from Malta to Larnaca via its international network to Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Skiathos, Preveza, Prague, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Rome, Tel Aviv, and Beirut.

Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) Chairman, Gavin Gulia welcomed the route’s first passengers and the Cyprus Airways crew to Malta. To mark the occasion, passengers received a gift from MIA.

“I am honoured and excited that Cyprus Airways has decided to partner with Malta, particularly at this critical juncture, as we engage on the path of tourism recovery and economic restoration following a devastating COVID-19 pandemic. I take this opportunity to extend a warm Maltese welcome to you and to express our sincere appreciation for your partnership,” he said.

Cyprus Airways COO George Mavrocostas said: “We are delighted to be part of the tourism recovery in Malta and we look forward to welcoming many Maltese passengers with us on the route to Cyprus. Our two island-nations are brought together by EU membership, a common Mediterranean culture and the need for efficient air services that help to support the economy. We look forward to being of service to Malta and the Maltese.”

Emirates is also set to resume Malta-Dubai flights with usual stop in Larnaca on July 14 which were halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Emirates flight EK 109 will depart Dubai every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8am, arriving in Larnaca at 11:10am. The flight leaves Larnaca at 12:20pm, arriving in Malta at 2:05pm.