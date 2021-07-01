EasyJet launches Bristol, London Luton and Liverpool routes from Malta

With Malta joining the UK green list for international travel from the UK, easyJet has now put over 50,000 extra seats between Malta and the UK this summer to serve demand.

This includes three new routes from Malta to Bristol, London Luton and Liverpool, and even more seats from Malta on existing routes to London Gatwick and Manchester.

New flights from Malta take off to Bristol from 2 July, operating twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, to London Luton from 4 July, operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays, and to Liverpool from 25 July, operating twice weekly on Tuesdays and Sundays this summer.

Flights are now on sale at easyJet.com with fares available for this summer from just €21.99. In addition to the UK, this summer easyJet will connect Malta with Naples, Milan and Geneva.

easyJet said much more of Europe should be classed as Green on the government’s framework.

“Through a recent study, by leading epidemiologists Dr Jeffrey Townsend and Dr Alison Galvani who are faculty at the Yale School of Public Health, research showed that travel from several countries would not affect the UK case rate but most importantly that travel to Europe would have very little impact on hospitalisations in the UK. This is because the success of the UK vaccine roll-out has broken the link between cases and hospitalisation. It is the same success that allows for the domestic reopening,” the airline said.

“With European governments progressively opening up using frameworks in place which enable travel and much of it restriction free, Europe is also demonstrating that a safe reopening of travel is possible.”

All customers booking flights with easyJet benefit from industry leading flexible booking policies under its ‘Protection Promise’ which means that customers can book now with confidence that if their plans change, so can their booking.

All easyJet customers will now be able to change their flights this summer without a change fee at any time up to two hours before departure, providing even more last-minute flexibility. Unlike other airlines, there are no restrictions on dates or destination; customers can transfer to any flights currently on sale up to the end of September 2022, and to any other destination on the airline’s network which spans 35 countries across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East.

This means that if some travel restrictions are impacting their destination country, such as self-isolation in destination or on return to the UK, customers can easily change their trip to another country on easyJet’s network.

Plus, should a mandatory hotel quarantine impact a customer’s travel destination this summer, customers can now request a refund for their flight within four weeks before departure if the restriction is still in place, even if their flights are still operating.

easyJet are carrying out daily enhanced cabin disinfection effective in protecting against coronavirus for at least 24 hours and mandatory mask wearing for customers and crew. All easyJet aircraft are already fitted with HEPA filters, similar to those used in hospitals, which filter 99.97% of airborne contaminants in the cabin, including viruses and bacteria.