The best music festivals taking place in Malta this Summer

Malta is a Mediterranean island located just under 100 kilometres south of Sicily. There are many reasons to visit Malta for a holiday, including the welcoming people, lovely weather, clear blue seas, and an array of top music festivals.

Glitch Festival 2022

The Glitch Festival is an electronic music festival held in Malta every year. As all restrictions for events in Malta have finally been lifted, now is the time to head to the island for Glitch Festival 2022. The festival will take place between the 13th and 16th of August and it will be the fifth edition of the Glitch Festival, which is set to be bigger than ever before. The festival will be held at Gianpula Village, with 7 stages, pool parties, and boat parties. Artists at the 2022 Glitch Festival include Hadone, KETTAMA, Tommy Holohan, Nina Kraviz, and Daria Kolosova.

Isle of MTV Malta 2022

Known as Europe’s biggest free festival, Isle of MTV Malta 2022 is going to be a massive event. Taking place on the 19th of July, Isle of MTV Malta 2022 boasts a fantastic line-up of international performers. The event will be hosted by Grammy-nominated DJ Marshmello at the iconic il-Fosos Square and has been going for 20 years. Previous performers include Hailee Steinfeld, Paloma Faith, Jonas Blue, Nicole Scherzinger, Rita Ora, Snoop Dogg, and Lady Gaga.

AMP Lost and Found Festival 2022

The 2022 AMP Lost and Found Festival will be the sixth edition of this tremendous music festival in Malta. Taking place between the 1st and 4th of June 2022 tickets to the AMP Lost and Found Festival include entry to the opening party, the main festival arena, and pool parties. There are parties throughout the day and night during AMP Lost and Found Festival 2022 and the variety of performers is superb. Presented by Annie Mac, the performers include Bou, Denis Sulta, Emerald, Girls Don’t Sync, Katy B, Mike Skinner, Sarah Story, and Shygirl to name but a few. Even if you decide to retire to your room following a performance, the fun does not stop, as you can always access Platincasino from your phone and enjoy exciting casino games.

Earth Garden Festival

The 2022 Earth Garden Festival will now take place during the first weekend of June having previously been postponed. Split across several areas, artists will be performing at the Enchanted Forest, Absolut Electronic Sphere, Strawberry Hill, Music Playground, and CISK Roots Stage. The aim of the festival is to celebrate music and the diversity of life with over 100 acts across several genres of music. Some of the confirmed artists at the time of writing include Opal Ocean, Manatapu, Tribali, Steve Bicknell, Mari Mars, Kel Assouf, Skald, and Faddy.

This summer is going to be massive in Malta. With all the major festivals taking place over the course of the summer months, thousands of people are going to be flocking to the island to enjoy. In addition to the impressive festivals highlighted above, others include Summer Daze featuring the best in EDM, pop and house music plus Tomorrowland, Abode On The Rock, and World Club Dome Island Edition Malta.

