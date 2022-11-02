Emirates to resume daily operations to Malta

Emirates will be increasing the frequency of its Malta-Larnaca-Dubai route to a daily service from 1 December.

This will bring the airline’s operations on this route back to pre-pandemic levels, signalling a steady recovery amid easing of travel restrictions worldwide.

Emirates flight EK110 operates daily, leaving Malta at 2:35pm and arriving in Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus at 7pm for a stop-over and then continuing its journey to Dubai International Airport, landing at 12:45am.

The return flight departs Dubai at 7:25am, with a stop-over in Larnaca and lands at Malta International Airport at 1:05pm. All times are local for each city.

Emirates, which has had a 24-year presence in Malta, had briefly suspended passenger services at the start of the pandemic but continued transporting air cargo between Malta and other markets.

Emirates Country Manager in Malta Paul Fleri Soler said: “The return of Emirates’ flight frequency to pre-pandemic levels aligns with our strategy for the growth of the market and our efforts in supporting its tourism recovery.”

The route is served by the airline’s modern and wide body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft – the largest passenger plane to operate in the market.

The aircraft has eight suites in the First Class, 42 seats in Business and 304 in Economy class. The airline said travellers can also enjoy more than 50 channels of entertainment on the airline’s inflight entertainment system, along with regionally-inspired gourmet meals.

Fleri Soler added: “As more borders open, it’s essential for us to establish increased connectivity for international travel to and from Malta, offering more choice and flexibility whilst facilitating onward connections to several leisure and business destinations such as Australia, New Zealand, Maldives, China, Japan, Thailand and Mauritius.”

Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.