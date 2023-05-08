Air Malta flight diversion causes delay for Berlin-Malta travelers

Air Malta Flight KM376 from Malta to Berlin was diverted to Rimini, Italy earlier on Sunday due to a technical issue, according to the airline.

The airline has stated that all passengers on board have been provided with necessary assistance and transferred to nearby accommodation for an overnight stay.

Air Malta said it is currently working on a solution to get these passengers to their final destination as soon as possible.

However, due to the diversion, Flight KM377 from Berlin to Malta will be rescheduled and passengers on this flight will experience a substantial delay.

Air Malta has assured that they are providing all necessary assistance to these passengers.

The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused by the situation and has stated that the safety of their passengers and crew is of utmost priority at all times.