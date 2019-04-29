Qatar Airways to operate daily service between Malta and Doha

Qatar Airways is expanding its European network by including Malta in its direct flight schedule to Doha in Qatar.

The national airline of Qatar will start operating daily direct flights between Malta and Doha from 4 June. The daily flights will cover the summer period and shift to four times a week in winter.

The airline said that Maltese passengers can now book their journey to and from Malta through a dedicated website.

The new route will be served by an A320 aircraft, providing greater connectivity to Malta.

The new website targeting the Maltese market will enable customers to book flights online and search for connectivity combinations.

Qatar Airways Country Manager for Italy and Malta, Mate Hoffmann, said: “We are very much looking forward to the launch of the direct services from Malta, one of Europe’s architectural gems and a key new addition to our European network. The new route will provide both business and leisure passengers travelling from Malta access to Qatar Airways’ extensive global route network.”

The new Malta service will open up new connectivity options for Qatar Airways’ customers to destinations across Africa, Asia and Australia.

Passengers flying from Malta will also enjoy a quick and convenient transfer at the airline’s home and hub, Hamad International Airport (HIA) in Doha.

Qatar Airways currently operates a modern fleet of more than 250 aircraft via HIA to more than 160 destinations worldwide.

Flight Schedule

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) QR381 departs 01:05 arrives 06:45 (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun)

Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) QR 382 departs 09:20 arrives 15:55 (Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun)

Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) QR383 departs 08:05 arrives 13:25 (Tues, Thurs, Sat)

Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) QR384 departs 17:45 arrives 00:20 +1 (Tues, Thurs, Sat)