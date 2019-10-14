Budget 2020 at a glance
A point-by-point breakdown of the budget delivered by Finance Minister Edward Scicluna
Wage increases, milk bonus, leave
• COLA increase of €3.49 per week
• Special one-off bonus to make up for milk and bread price increases. Single person households will get €15 and other households will get €35.
• One day will be added to leave
Income tax refund
• A tax refund ranging from €40 to €68 will be paid out to anyone who has worked
• This measure will benefit 200,000 workers and will cost €11.5 million
Lower tax on overtime
• Overtime will be taxed at 15%
• This measure will apply on the first 100 hours of overtime in a year, for those with a basic salary of not more than €20,000
• This measure will not apply to management positions
• The estimated cost of such a measure will be between €5million and €6 million
Equal pay for job of equal value
• The government wants to introduce the concept in the private sector of equal pay for jobs of equal value
• The matter will be discussed next year with social partners
• This is not a gender issue but one that will target cheap labour on shop floors where contract workers are paid less
• The concept will apply to basic wages
Pensioners
• Pensioners will receive an increase of €7 per week, inclusive of COLA
• People who retire from disciplinary corps after 25 years of service will have their retirement pension recalculated upon reaching retirement age
• The supplementary allowance for over 65 will increase by €50 to €150
• The old age benefit of €300 for those over 75 will be retained and increased to €350 for those 80+
• Government will issue 62+ bonds targeting 6,500 pensioners
• All those who are 75 and over will get free public transport
Child bonus
• Parents will receive €300 bonus for every child born or adopted
Social measures
• Discrepancies in children’s allowances for widows will be removed and all widows will receive €10 per week
• Injustice fund will get another injection of €13 million
• Disability pension for those who cannot work will increase to €161 per week, from €150.
• The grant to cover VAT expense on the purchase of equipment for the disabled will increase from €400 to €1,000
• Parents who take care of children with a rare disease will be awarded eight years of National Insurance payments
Health
• People suffering from fibromyalgia will be considered for sickness benefit, including first three days of sick covered by the government
• More medicines will be added onto the free formulary for oncology, heart disease, skin, and rare diseases
Property
• New scheme will see people under 40 who cannot cover the 10% deposit to buy a house, eligible for a government interest-free loan up to maximum of €17,000, paid back over 15 years
• First time buyers scheme will apply on property value of €175,000, an increase from €150,000, and the maximum benefit will increase to €6,500 from €5,000
• The new rent law will be introduced next year
• Schemes for property purchases in Gozo, urban conservation areas, second time buyers and equity sharing will be retained
• Housing benefit will be extended for those who spend more than 25% of their income on rent
• A 15% withholding tax will be introduced on the sale of air space
Climate change
• National strategy on carbon neutrality by 2050 to be published
• The changeover date when sale of zero and low emission vehicles will be stopped to be announced in 2020
• Electric car owners to pay special tariff of 12.98 cents
• Next year, the bottle return scheme will start
• Single-use plastic will be banned in phases starting from a ban on importation in 2021 and distribution in 2022
• Grant to help shops set up green corners where they can sell products by weight
• The project to roof over the exit of the Santa Venera tunnels will start
• Work on the expansion of the Ta’ Qali national park will commence
• A grant up to a maximum of €200,000 for contractors to change machinery into cleaner, and less noisy
• Schemes covering PV panels and water pumps will continue
• Those who introduced PV panels some years ago and whose pay back rate is running out will benefit from a €1,000 grant to buy their own battery to store electricity
• Lighting systems in all squares will be changed to renewable self-sufficient systems
• Malta Stock Exchange will open up for green bonds
No VAT on education
• VAT will be removed on educational and vocational services, including distance learning
Education
• One tablet, one child scheme will be extended to cover middle schools through pilot project
• Qawra primary school will be ready
• Drinking water fountains will be introduced in schools
• A new study on the weight of student bags
• Maltese language online spell checker will be developed at cost of €8 million
Other measures
• Malta Enterprise will invest in open areas in industrial estates to make them greener and adequate meeting areas for employees
• The ex-dump site in Luqa will be transformed into sport facilities, housing the Valletta FC football ground, and an enterprise zone
• Cash transactions in real estate, car, yacht, precious metals and art, purchases will be limited to €10,000
• NGOs will have planning appeal fees capped at €1,000
• Work on an adventure park in Cottonera will start
Gozo tunnel
• The pre-qualification questionnaire will be issued in the coming weeks
Economy and finance
• Economy expected to grow in real terms at 4.3%
• The surplus for 2020 is projected at 1.4%
• This will be the fifth consecutive year that public finances will record a surplus
• The country would still register a surplus even without the IIP funds
• The debt-to-GDP ratio in 2020 is slated to drop to 40.4%
• For the third year running, the budget has no tax increases
• Budget will cost more than €5 billion
• Economy will grow to €14 billion
