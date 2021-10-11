[WATCH] Finance Minister unveils Budget 2022 document

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has unveiled Malta’s Budget 2022 document in parliament today under the slogan ‘The Malta we want for our children’.

This was Caruana’s first budget speech as Finance Minister, having been appointed in November 2020 following the resignation of Edward Scicluna.

The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is set to increase to €1.75, and a higher threshold for the in-work benefit was announced during his speech.

Workers earning up to €20,000 and who are not in a managerial position, will benefit from a flat 15% tax rate on the first €10,000 they receive from overtime work.

With regards to the yearly tax refund, the highest obtainable refund will amount to €140 while the lowest refund will be €60.

Free childcare services will be extended for parents who work late hours, shift and weekends. Income tax for working pensioners will be levied only on work income, not pensions.