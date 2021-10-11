[WATCH] Finance Minister unveils Budget 2022 document
Pensions increase, free public transport, and higher in-work benefits - here's what's in stock for Malta 2022
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has unveiled Malta’s Budget 2022 document in parliament today under the slogan ‘The Malta we want for our children’.
This was Caruana’s first budget speech as Finance Minister, having been appointed in November 2020 following the resignation of Edward Scicluna.
The cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is set to increase to €1.75, and a higher threshold for the in-work benefit was announced during his speech.
Workers earning up to €20,000 and who are not in a managerial position, will benefit from a flat 15% tax rate on the first €10,000 they receive from overtime work.
With regards to the yearly tax refund, the highest obtainable refund will amount to €140 while the lowest refund will be €60.
Free childcare services will be extended for parents who work late hours, shift and weekends. Income tax for working pensioners will be levied only on work income, not pensions.
For rowing enthusiasts, Sport Malta will also invest in a national rowing tank. The Outdoor Velodrome project will be incorporated into the ongoing Ta’ Qali project. Gozo and Gozitans will be enjoying an Olympic level swimming pool as well as a new sports pavilion in the heart of Victoria, Gozo. Nicole Meilak
In order to maximize the use of agricultural land for food production while achieving the goals of the Farm to Fork strategy, government will be launching a carbon farming initiative. Through this initiative government will offer grants of up to a maximum of € 8,000 to incentivize farmers who have agricultural land that is not cultivated or that is currently out of production or under low value production in order to convert it into farming systems. Nicole Meilak
Smart bins will be introduced with controlled access and continuous monitoring so that commercial entities can separate waste at any time of the day. Reuse Centers will be introduced in Bulky Waste Centres, and government is considering the setting up of a “repair center”. In addition to providing repairs, the center may also offer the opportunity to exchange used items and transform items for alternative use, better known as repurposing/refashioning. Nicole Meilak
New and efficient street lighting will be installed in Valletta, and a sustainable community development scheme will be set up through local councils. A starter-kit of sustainable children’s products will be distributed to parents. Nicole Meilak
In 2022, more investment schemes will be available to purchase solar panels and batteries to store electricity generated by those panels. A grant will be available for the restoration of domestic wells and purchase of solar water heaters and heat pump water heaters. Schemes for the restoration of wells in residential homes, the scheme for the replacement and purchase of reverse osmosis, will also be extended. Nicole Meilak
Combined with this, government will begin the process of enabling public and private entities to invest in green and environmental projects with a view to creating a surplus in carbon credits which can then be voluntarily purchased by other public or private entities with a view to meet their carbon targets. Nicole Meilak
Vertical gardens and green roofs projects will continue in 2022, and government will study the possibility of permanent pedestrianisation in the form of a garden along Triq Sant’Anna in Floriana. A pilot project will create community gardens in different localities so that residents can grow fruit, vegetables, and flowers. Nicole Meilak
Government will be embarking on an afforestation project at Inwadar Park. This will serve as Malta’s National Park, and will be bigger than Buskett. It will cost €20 million over a five-year period. Nicole Meilak
Government will also be extending again the stamp duty reduction schemes for first-time and second-time buyers. Nicole Meilak
”Enforcement in this area is very important and I believe that not enough enforcement has been done in this area in recent years. This is a challenge that goes beyond one government or another. As much as there are shortcomings on this part of the room, there are shortcomings on the other side.” Nicole Meilak
On economic growth, real GDP is set to grow by 6.5%. A 2.2% increase in employment is expected for 2022, while unemployment will remain relatively low at 4%. Nicole Meilak
Malta Enterprise will be working with the Malta Residency Agency to offer the Start-Up Residence Permit to offer a visa package for start-up entrepreneurs. The SME Tailered Facility by the Malta Development Bank will be extended to include green and sustainable projects. Nicole Meilak
“We are also assisting aircraft maintenance companies in their infrastructural needs as well as parking in the Park 4 area of the airport in Ħal Farruġ, making it easier for employees and customers of these companies go to these facilities.” Nicole Meilak
In terms of capital investment, a rental subsidy incentive will be extended to a larger number of businesses, while other incentives will be offered to attract enterprise investment through the Change to Grow and Smart & Sustainable Invesment schemes. Nicole Meilak
Government will be discussing parental leave and minimum wage with the MCESD. An online portal will be available with employment contract templates that will stipulate the minimum contractual standards. Nicole Meilak
For couples where both work, the income limit will rise from € 35,000 to € 50,000 per year; For couples where one parent works, the income limit will rise from € 26,000 to € 35,000 per year; For single working parents - the income limit will rise from € 23,000 to € 35,000 per year. Nicole Meilak
Workers with a basic wage not exceeding €20,000 and who work atypical hours in a variety of sectors will receive a €150 in-work benefit. These sectors are: accommodation and food services, administrative and support services, manufacturing, transport and storage and wholesale and retail. Nicole Meilak
A subsidy of up to €25,000 will be offered on properties that require structural adaptation works. Caruana also mentioned the New Hope Guarantee scheme for people with disability who struggle to secure bank loans. Nicole Meilak
The Equity Sharing Plus scheme will be extended to people aged 30 and over to increase their access to the property market and become homeowners. The Government has entered into an agreement with the Archdiocese of Malta to be the co-founders of the Affordable Housing Foundation, which will be designing affordable housing programs and ensuring a permanent supply of adequate housing that meets different categories of income. Nicole Meilak
Full compensation will be given to people on social assistance with regards to cost of living. Those receiving the Carer at Home benefit will receive €7,000 per year, and the subsidisation rate for the Home Helper of Your Choice will be raised to €7. Nicole Meilak
Free medicines will be offered to all aged 80 and above who also receive supplementary help. Nicole Meilak
A €150 increase will be given in the annual bonus for people who have reached retirement age but do not qualify for a pension due to a lack of contributions. The bonus for those who paid less than five years in national insurance will receive €400 per year, and those who paid over five years NI will have their bonus increase to €500. Nicole Meilak
Supplementary help will be given to those receiving benefits. Married people or couples whose income in 2022 does not exceed €14,318 will be receiving an increase in the benefit which varies between €3.47 and €6.50 per week depending on their income. Single people, including widows, whose income in 2022 does not exceed €10,221 will receive an increase of between €4.10 and €5.00 per week. Nicole Meilak
He recalls that Malta was one of the few EU countries that successfully kept its labour market intact by increasing the number of people in employment, reducing unemployment, and reducing inactivity.
“Were we perfect? No, what Government around the world was? But in general, our country has progressed prudently. There was no limit to our health budget.” Nicole Meilak