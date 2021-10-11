menu

Budget 2022 | Free childcare during weekends, late hours announced

Finance Minister says measure looks to address worker shortage faced by a number of sectors

karl_azzopardi
11 October 2021, 7:34pm
by Karl Azzopardi

Free childcare services will be extended for parents who work late hours, shift and weekends.

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said a number of sectors are facing a worker shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.

He said the problem is being experienced by a number of workers around the world, and government looks to address it through this measure.

Caruana said a number of local workers do not enter these sectors due to the lack of childcare services during work hours, and this measure looks to address that issue.

Karl Azzopardi is deputy online editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2...
