Budget 2022 | Free childcare during weekends, late hours announced
Finance Minister says measure looks to address worker shortage faced by a number of sectors
Free childcare services will be extended for parents who work late hours, shift and weekends.
Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said a number of sectors are facing a worker shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact.
He said the problem is being experienced by a number of workers around the world, and government looks to address it through this measure.
Caruana said a number of local workers do not enter these sectors due to the lack of childcare services during work hours, and this measure looks to address that issue.