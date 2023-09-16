Budget featuring 'important changes' to be presented on 30 October

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the 2024 Budget will feature a number of "important "changes" and that it will be presented in Parliament on 30 October.

On Facebook, Abela said that on Saturday morning the Labour Party's parliamentary group discussed the legislative program for Malta and stated that the budget focuses on the common good, the government's vision for the country, and PL's electoral manifesto.

On Monday Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that the budget will still be an expansionary one despite the fact that inflation far beyond 2% is here to stay, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana has stated.

Caruana listed a number of external factors that will shape Malta’s future fiscal policies while addressing press and social partners during a meeting with the Malta Council for Economic and Social Development (MCESD) ahead of this year’s budget.

The Malta Employers Association called for a Budget that will cool down an overheating economy that could be posing a threat to sustainability, well-being and distribution.

It said “some population segments may actually end up worse off in spite of a growing economy” and called for a mitigation of the negative impact of growth.