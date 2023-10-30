Budget 2024: The return of the red bag

For the second consecutive time, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana will be carrying the budget in a red briefcase, following a colonial tradition.

But the choice of colour underscores the government’s often questioned left-wing credentials, especially after the Prime Minister described the budget as a "socialist" one, with a focus on targeting the most vulnerable.

The 2.5 kg briefcase, which was purchased by Caruana in his personal capacity, features the Maltese coat of arms and the phrase 'Ministru tal-Finanzi' on the front, as well as a verse from the Maltese national anthem, 'Saħħa l-ħaddiem,' on the back.

Traditionally, finance ministers carried the budget in a black leather briefcase with a gold-plated emblem, paid for from public coffers, which is given to the Minister at the end of their tenure as a token of appreciation.

The choice of the bag's colour is modelled on the famous red leather briefcase used by the British Chancellor of the Exchequer. Last year, a spokesman for Caruana confirmed that the choice of colour was reminiscent of Malta's British past, noting that the symbol was used in several Commonwealth countries, including Singapore.

Caruana's red bag replaced the leather and gold-plated emblem. The new Budget briefcase pays homage to Malta's British past with its burgundy case and boxy corners.

The symbolism of the bag's colour has sparked debate regarding its hidden meaning, as well as speculation about the cost of the bag.

Lawyer Franco Debono also criticised Caruana for reproducing the Maltese coat of arms apparently without the express written permission of the Prime Minister. A parliamentary question by Karol Aquilina last year revealed that Caruana was not among the five entities allowed to reproduce the national coat of arms in the past decade.