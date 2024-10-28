Budget to target ‘quality’ in drive to take Malta to 'next level', Prime Minister says

Budget 2025 will kick off a process to take the country “to the next level”, Prime Minister Robert Abela said.

The theme for Budget 2025 is A Country of Quality’ (Pajjiż ta’ Kwalità), he said in a promotional video disseminated by the government on Sunday evening.

Other decisions “in favour of a better quality of life” will be announced throughout the week, Abela added.

“We will prioritise quality over quantity when tackling challenges in the labour market, mobility on our roads, mental health, tourism and development,” he said.

The budget theme was unveiled on Sunday evening with an advert blitz on TVM, social media and also billboards.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Party wrote to the Broadcasting Authority over what it described as a “partisan government propaganda spot” aired on TVM.

“Not only did the spot include partisan content, but it also featured Prime Minister Robert Abela, creating political imbalance on the eve of the budget,” the PN said.

The spot featuring the Prime Minister was broadcast several times on TVM, including during and after the news. The PN said according to the law, no political propaganda of this nature can be broadcast in this manner unless it forms part of a schedule authorised by the BA. It said such spots are illegal.

"Under instructions from Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, the PN has warned that if this broadcast – which causes prejudice against the Opposition – is not stopped immediately and no action is taken by the BA by Monday, the Opposition will have no choice but to seek further legal action to halt this blatant abuse,” the PN said, calling “effective redress”.