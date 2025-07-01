Over 30 organisations urge government to reject euthanasia, prioritise palliative care

Over 30 Maltese organisations have issued a joint appeal urging the government to reject the introduction of euthanasia and instead prioritise investment in palliative care.

The statement comes amid ongoing public consultation on the legalisation of voluntary assisted euthanasia. The groups say the proposal poses ethical and social risks, particularly for the most vulnerable in society.

At the heart of their appeal is a call for Malta to reaffirm its commitment to life, dignity, and care.

The Life Network Foundation, through its campaign “Oqtol l-uġigħ, mhux lili” ("Kill the pain, not me"), warned that euthanasia could undermine the dignity of life and put pressure on those who are ill or dependent to see death as their only option.

Id-Dar tal-Providenza, which provides residential care for persons with disabilities, warned that assisted suicide risks marginalising people who already face challenges in inclusion and support.

Hospice Malta argued that the focus should be on ensuring quality end-of-life care. It called for strategic investment in services that include 24/7 availability, faster access to medication, community education, and training for healthcare workers. Advance care planning, they said, should become standard practice.

The Malta Federation of Organisations Persons with Disability (MFOPD), representing 44 disability groups, questioned whether people might choose to die not out of free will, but because society has failed to support them adequately.

Experts from the Department of Disability Studies at the University of Malta warned that the proposed legislation lacks sufficient safeguards and could lead to negative cultural and systemic shifts.

The Medical Association of Malta, representing around 1,380 doctors, voiced strong opposition to the proposed law, saying it would undermine public trust in the healthcare system and reduce the quality of palliative care. The association has called for a national audit of services and the declaration of palliative care as a national health emergency.

A position paper signed by 135 University of Malta academics cited evidence from countries where euthanasia has been introduced, showing a decline in palliative care quality and scope. They urged the government to implement Malta’s National Palliative Care Strategy and invest in suicide prevention.

The joint appeal has been endorsed by a broad alliance of organisations including Caritas Malta, Azzjoni Kattolika, JRS Malta, OASI Foundation, Couples for Christ, the Muslim Community in Malta, Catholic Voices Malta, Forum tal-Għaqdiet Kattoliċi, SOS Malta, Kamra ta’ l-Ispizjara ta’ Malta, and the Evangelical Alliance of Malta, among many others.

They urged policymakers to “listen to the people, the professionals, and the principles that uphold the sanctity of life,” and to ensure a health system that supports dignity and holistic care at every stage of life.