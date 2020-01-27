menu

Dutchman charged with smuggling cocaine capsules

A Dutch citizen has been remanded in custody after he was arrested at his hotel on suspicion of trafficking cocaine

matthew_agius
27 January 2020, 10:51am
by Matthew Agius

A Dutch citizen has been remanded in custody after he was arrested at his hotel on suspicion of trafficking cocaine.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard how Xafiero Lantveld, 23, from Suriname, who holds a Dutch passport, was arrested after the police Drugs Squad received intelligence that he was importing drugs.

Lantveld was arrested at the Roma Hotel in Sliema in possession of nine capsules of cocaine. Police said that he had already sold one capsule by the time they had arrested him.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, importing the drug, supplying or distributing it and simple possession of the narcotic.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, legal aid to the accused said bail would not be requested at this stage of the proceedings.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Government still defending 'filthy' Vitals deal, Delia says
Court & Police

Government still defending 'filthy' Vitals deal, Delia says
Matthew Agius
Keith Schembri drops libel case against claims he received €750,000 in offshore company
Court & Police

Keith Schembri drops libel case against claims he received €750,000 in offshore company
Matthew Agius
Man jailed, loses €6,000 after admitting to two hold ups
Court & Police

Man jailed, loses €6,000 after admitting to two hold ups
Matthew Agius
Dutchman charged with smuggling cocaine capsules
Court & Police

Dutchman charged with smuggling cocaine capsules
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.