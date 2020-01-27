Dutchman charged with smuggling cocaine capsules

A Dutch citizen has been remanded in custody after he was arrested at his hotel on suspicion of trafficking cocaine.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard how Xafiero Lantveld, 23, from Suriname, who holds a Dutch passport, was arrested after the police Drugs Squad received intelligence that he was importing drugs.

Lantveld was arrested at the Roma Hotel in Sliema in possession of nine capsules of cocaine. Police said that he had already sold one capsule by the time they had arrested him.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, importing the drug, supplying or distributing it and simple possession of the narcotic.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja, legal aid to the accused said bail would not be requested at this stage of the proceedings.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca prosecuted.