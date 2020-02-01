Biker loses his life in Mistra road incident

A motorcyclist was pronounced dead on site after being involved in a traffic incident in Mistra on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 3pm. The Maltese biker was driving a KTM 1190 and allegedly crashed into a car, a Toyota Passo, police told MaltaToday.

A medical team was called on site. Members of the Civil Protection Department cordoned off the area. Buses and cars could not go up or down Xemxija hill.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri has launched an inquiry.

Police investigations continue.