[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: FIAU deputy director testifies

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continued today with FIAU deputy director, Alfred Zammit, testifying.

MFSA director-general Marianne Scicluna would testify after Zammit's testimony concludes behind closed doors.

In the last sitting, former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris repeated the claim that former European Commissioner John Dalli had told him that the Panama based company Egrant Inc belonged to the Labour Party and was short for “Election Grant”- a claim strenuously denied by Dalli last year. He also stated that Dalli had described Caruana Galizia as a “cyberterrorist”. Ferris had previously made the claim about the offshore company and its link to the Labour Party during the Egrant inquiry with Dalli insisting he never made any such insinuation.

Ferris told the public inquiry that at the time of his sacking from the FIAU after the 2017 general election he was working on an investigation into the LNG tanker that was part of the power station project. Ferris said he was looking into the financial structures that belonged to then energy minister Konrad Mizzi. While working for the FIAU Ferris spoke about feeling like he was being watched; having his offices searched and being followed by police cars. He said that he started to get paranoid.

The public inquiry is entrusted with the task of determining whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, and particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life at the time of her murder.