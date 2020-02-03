menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: FIAU deputy director testifies

Alfred Zammit says that he's surprised that previous witness, Jonathan Ferris, was unaware of why he had been dismissed from FIAU, describing him as a 'terrible manager'

matthew_agius
3 February 2020, 2:31pm
by Matthew Agius
16:28 "Public persons, yes, but not from the Panama Papers," she says. David Hudson
16:28 Comodini Cachia asks if the MFSA had ever taken action against persons in public life, especially those mentioned in the Panama Papers. David Hudson
16:27 Scicluna was a member of the supervisory council as head of the authorisation unit and then as chief officer, supervision. David Hudson
16:26 The supervisory council, which no longer exists, was a committee established by law which was made up of the heads of supervisory units and chaired by the Director General. Its role was to take every regulatory decision required, Scicluna explains. David Hudson
16:25 She is asked what the MFSA board does in cases of compliance with money laundering regulations. The competent authority is the FIAU, she says. In this case the MFSA acts as an agent of the FIAU. This agency has changed over the years. Previously, the MFSA would carry out on site inspections for the FIAU, other times it would do so jointly. David Hudson
16:23 Scicluna has been working with the MFSA since 1995. David Hudson
16:23 Borg explains that there is a court case by Pilatus shareholders against the MFSA, including an action for damages. There is also a case where they are contesting the withdrawal of its licence. There may be questions which require the courtroom to be vacated, he says. David Hudson
16:22 Lawyer Kris Borg has appeared to assist her. David Hudson
16:21 MFSA director-general Marianne Scicluna now takes the stand. David Hudson
16:21 We are back inside the courtroom. David Hudson
15:55 Reporters are now being ordered out of the courtroom so Zammit can continue to testify behind closed doors. David Hudson
15:55 "I read Mr. Ferris' testimony from last week and wanted to comment. I was a bit surprised to read that he was not aware of the reasons for which he was dismissed. The FIAU had given the employment tribunal a list of 23 reasons for which he was dismissed. There were lots of reasons. We employed him as a manager of the intelligence team and we made a mistake, he was a terrible manager, in the end we had to take action." David Hudson
15:54 "In other countries, things happened, people resigned. But here I’m representing the FIAU. It is unrecognizable from the FIAU of years ago, we are free to open cases... it has done everything it can, sending reports to the police, to other international bodies... We're working hard. We met MONEYVAL every single day for two weeks… They concluded that the FIAU, from an intelligence point of view, were doing a very good job. On the supervisory point of view we weren't doing very well... " David Hudson
15:49 "I'm a bit confused about your question. Pilatus is separate from Panama Papers. Work is ongoing but we don't have results,” Zammit says. David Hudson
15:49 Said Pullicino says he is preoccupied that after the Panama Papers, in Malta with all the due diligence proceedings in place, "nothing really happened." David Hudson
15:49 "I'm not going to answer this in the open stage." Zammit indicates that he will, however, behind closed doors. David Hudson
15:48 When was it that the FIAU realised that Yorgen Fenech was involved in 17 Black? David Hudson
15:48 No... I mean yes. You impose a penalty after having given the opportunity to the subject person to represent itself. We impose penalties in serious cases and where we know we can succeed. "Our mission isn't penalties, but to drive compliance. Before imposing penalties we would require a subject to remediate, after which we would consider imposing penalties." David Hudson
15:48 Comodini Cachia asks whether penalties are imposed on a subject person who conceals or doesn't have information readily available. David Hudson
15:47 "I can't remember, but there is a famous CCTV screenshot taken illegally of me holding a red file. It was not Mizzi's file as reported in the media." David Hudson
15:41 Zammit is asked whether he had met with Abdilla about testimony on parts of a report on Pilatus, on the eve of an interview with the magistrate . David Hudson
15:41 "We often work beyond office hours beyond office hours at 6, 7 or 8 in the evening. David Hudson
15:41 Did you have meetings with Abdilla outside office hours about these reports? David Hudson
15:41 "I can't recall the details of the meetings, appreciate that we have lots and lots of meetings." David Hudson
15:40 "I probably did but I can't recall exactly." David Hudson
15:40 Zammit says he is sure that he had held meetings with Ian Abdilla, the FIAU police liason, about a number of different things. He is pressed as to whether he had met with him to discuss the reports mentioned earlier. David Hudson
15:39 Zammit is asked who the police representative on the FIAU board is. “It’s Silvio Valletta… he was on the board of the FIAU, not as a liaison or a representative.” David Hudson
15:37 "As I said before, once I am in a position to speak more freely, everything will become clearer," Zammit says. The board seems to indicate that he would testify behind closed doors at a later stage. David Hudson
15:37 At the moment FIAU is carrying out new work on Pilatus bank, adopting an entirely new process. Now they are asking the bank to provide a copy of all the data. "Everything. This work is ongoing." David Hudson
15:36 The main issue was not identifying customers, but the source of wealth and source of funding for the customers. David Hudson
15:32 "There seems to be something hidden from you," the board tells Zammit. David Hudson
15:32 The panel says that it understands that sometimes documents go missing, but they mention that he had described the missing information as "significant." David Hudson
15:30 It is important to note that Camilleri Preziosi and KPMG had been appointed the next day after we sent our letter to the Bank, he says. David Hudson
15:28 In a letter from 2016, he wrote that a significant amount of follow-up documentation had been provided at the second visit and he had expressed that he was concerned. David Hudson
15:28 He recognises "most of them," he says. He identifies his signature and says that they were documents drafted internally and then signed by him. David Hudson
15:25 Witness is being shown an article from newspaper Illum and is asked to identify any documents reproduced in it. "Do you recognise it and what do you think [the document] is?" David Hudson
15:25 "We were very concerned about Pilatus bank... something which the FIAU had decided was that at the time we did not have enough information to proceed against it, but we had written to it saying that we were very concerned... we were not happy with the situation, so we decided to give it some time and go again." David Hudson
15:23 Judge Farrugia Sacco asks whether he had the impression that the bank was a matter of concern to the FIAU. David Hudson
15:23 A meeting on the 22nd June was held between Galdes, himself, Ali Sadr and Juanita Bencini, Zammit says. There was another meeting later between Sadr and Galdes. No other FIAU personnel were present, he says. David Hudson
15:19 Asked why he had informed the bank that Galdes had resigned, he said he could not recall but Galdes had a number of meetings with the bank and they would no longer be receiving any communications from him. David Hudson
15:17 Answering a question from Farrugia Sacco, he said This work on Pilatus is not to find money laundering, but to see if it is adhering to its obligations. If money laundering is suspected it is passed on to a specific team. David Hudson
15:16 He explains that it is very typical to find files containing Customer Due Diligence information which may wish to be kept restricted to the compliance team. It happens very often that we find a dual filing system. David Hudson
15:13 Normally before the examination, we would ask for information. In the case of Pilatus we looked at all the connections with PEPs. David Hudson
15:13 He is asked about what prior indication was given to the bank about information which would be sought. David Hudson
15:13 The compliance visit lasted from March 15 to March 22. David Hudson
15:12 The MFSA had carried out a credential examination in 2015 and noticed a high concentration of PEPs in the bank. This increases the risk and is taken on board when deciding on what to give attention to, he explained. David Hudson
15:10 He is confronted with the assertion that the bank was "born under a cloud." David Hudson
15:10 As far as I know the departure of Galdes had no effect on this. In fact it was Galdes who ordered the second visit. David Hudson
15:09 The onus of demonstrating compliance is on the subject person. Oftentimes subject persons do not show information at first, but later produce it. Sometimes the information is scattered across the organisation, he explains. David Hudson
15:08 The first visit to Pilatus was in March 2016, Zammit said. Asked when the compliance failures were remedied he replied that he wouldn't use the word "remedied." When they returned, the documentation was sufficient, although he could not vouch for when it was created or whether it was always there. David Hudson
15:06 "Today we do things very differently. We are much stronger and do things very differently." David Hudson
15:06 It was decided that the FIAU had insufficient information to say that Pilatus bank had failed. It was next to impossible for us to deduce whether the information was created in the interim or existed at the time of the initial visit. We are not investigators. At the end the committee decided that we did not have a strong legal basis to take action against them. If we conclude that there is a breach of the law we would have to be able to prove it. Our procedures were not strong enough at the time, he said David Hudson
15:05 The same team was sent and looked at the same file. Towards the end of June, an internal committee meeting was held. On 12 July, the bank was informed of a follow-up visit. Galdes resigned soon after. David Hudson
15:05 Galdes had accepted to go again on site. David Hudson
15:04 Sadr stressed that the findings in the FIAU's letter did not subsist and that the bank had all the documentation it was supposed to have. He invited the FIAU to carry out a follow-up visit. David Hudson
15:04 After the march examination we issued this report in May 2016, he says. “The bank had one month to provide its representations. On 8 June we received them and on 22 June, a meeting was held with the Bank and the FIAU. Present were Ali Sadr, Manfred Galdes, Juanita Bencini.” David Hudson
15:01 He is shown a report on Pilatus Bank. He says it is an extract from a compliance report, an initial findings letter sent to an individual, detailing the findings of an on-site examination. David Hudson
15:00 “As far as I’m aware, the police have taken action but I can't speak about it in this court,” he says. David Hudson
15:00 He is asked whether he had any follow-up meetings with the police and he replies that he's sure that the FIAU had. David Hudson
14:59 Was this one forwarded to the police and further action taken? Zammit confirms that further action was taken on this report and that it was forwarded to the police. “When it comes to what the police have done, it's a different matter,” he says. David Hudson
14:58 This one appears to be copy-pasted or very similar to a report from the FIAU. Its not the usual format. David Hudson
14:58 He is now being shown a report on the sale of passports and former chief of staff Keith Schembri. David Hudson
14:57 The FIAU's role is simple : to determine whether there is a reasonable suspicion of money laundering. Once this is established we proceed with the case, Zammit explains David Hudson
14:54 Commodini Cachia asks if further action was taken. David Hudson
14:54 She asks him again about the nature of the report. "Offhand I can say it looks like a report which we handed to the police." David Hudson
14:53 Zammit apologises for raising his voice, saying that he is incredibly frustrated and upset that someone has leaked the report and that nobody has been convicted of breaking the law in question. David Hudson
14:52 Commodini Cachia asks if the report which the FIAU forwarded to the police indicated reasonable suspicion on money laundering and whether the police should continue to investigate. "Yes," he replies. David Hudson
14:52 Some of the most important information was not available to the FIAU at the time, he says. The information was later added to this report after it was leaked, he says, adding that it had a "significant bearing" on the report. David Hudson
14:51 “It is important to understand what this document is. It is an internal working document. Depending on the complexity of the task we can start working on a document and change conclusions and so on. This was a living document and continued to change over time,” Zammit says. David Hudson
14:47 Commodini Cachia asks if the document was handed to police in any other form. David Hudson
14:47 Witness is uncomfortable and is raising his voice at lawyer Therese Commodini Cachia, asking to be heard behind closed doors. "I want to make it clear Mr Zammit that we do not raise our voices in here," says judge Michael Mallia. David Hudson
14:46 The document is about former tourism minister Konrad Mizzi and the New Zealand Rotorua Trust. David Hudson
14:45 Asked if the document was ever sent to the police as it was an internal document, he replies "this document in itself is an internal document until someone broke the law and leaked it. It is not a report." David Hudson
14:44 "It's very familiar. Looks like one of our internal documents, not a finalised report which we refer to as a working internal document," Zammit says. David Hudson
14:43 He will testify in open court. David Hudson
14:43 Zammit asked to testify behind closed doors, but this was objected to as the document was already in the public domain. David Hudson
14:42 He is being shown an FIAU report leaked to the media to confirm their authenticity and explain what type of report it is. David Hudson
14:41 "I was immediately appointed as acting Director until the present day’s director joined the FIAU," he says. David Hudson
14:41 He was also acting director when Manfred Galdes resigned. David Hudson
14:40 He is the Deputy Director and has been working there since 2002. David Hudson
14:40 First witness is Alfred Zammit from the FIAU. David Hudson
14:40 The session has started. David Hudson
14:34 Good afternoon. We are waiting for the public inquiry sitting to commence. David Hudson

The public inquiry into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia continued today with FIAU deputy director, Alfred Zammit, testifying. 

MFSA director-general Marianne Scicluna would testify after Zammit's testimony concludes behind closed doors. 

In the last sitting, former FIAU investigator Jonathan Ferris repeated the claim that former European Commissioner John Dalli had told him that the Panama based company Egrant Inc belonged to the Labour Party and was short for “Election Grant”- a claim strenuously denied by Dalli last year. He also stated that Dalli had described Caruana Galizia as a “cyberterrorist”. Ferris had previously made the claim about the offshore company and its link to the Labour Party during the Egrant inquiry with Dalli insisting he never made any such insinuation.

Ferris told the public inquiry that at the time of his sacking from the FIAU after the 2017 general election he was working on an investigation into the LNG tanker that was part of the power station project. Ferris said he was looking into the financial structures that belonged to then energy minister Konrad Mizzi. While working for the FIAU Ferris spoke about feeling like he was being watched; having his offices searched and being followed by police cars. He said that he started to get paranoid.

The public inquiry is entrusted with the task of determining whether any wrongful action or omission by or within any State entity could have facilitated the assassination of Caruana Galizia or failed to prevent it, and particularly whether the State knew or should have known of risks to the journalist’s life at the time of her murder.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: FIAU deputy director testifies
Court & Police

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: FIAU deputy director testifies
Matthew Agius
Threats over donation contract land man in hot water
Court & Police

Threats over donation contract land man in hot water
Matthew Agius
Owner of Mercedes targeted in arson attack tells court he has no idea about motive
Court & Police

Owner of Mercedes targeted in arson attack tells court he has no idea about motive
Matthew Agius
Elderly man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Elderly man seriously injured in traffic accident
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.