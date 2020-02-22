Man hit by car in Hamrun hospitalised with serious injuries
A 33-year-old Syrian man was hit by a car in Hamrun and transported to hospital
A 33-year-old Syrian, resident in Qormi, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hamrun.
The incident took place on Saturday at around 6pm on Triq Joe Sciberras.
The Syrian man was hit by a Mazda Demio being driven by a Birkirkara woman of 39.
A medical team was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.
Police investigations are ongoing.
