Man hit by car in Hamrun hospitalised with serious injuries

A 33-year-old Syrian, resident in Qormi, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hamrun.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 6pm on Triq Joe Sciberras.

The Syrian man was hit by a Mazda Demio being driven by a Birkirkara woman of 39.

A medical team was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.