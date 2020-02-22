menu

Man hit by car in Hamrun hospitalised with serious injuries

A 33-year-old Syrian man was hit by a car in Hamrun and transported to hospital

david_hudson
22 February 2020, 9:34am
by David Hudson
File photo
A 33-year-old Syrian, resident in Qormi, suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car in Hamrun.

The incident took place on Saturday at around 6pm on Triq Joe Sciberras.

The Syrian man was hit by a Mazda Demio being driven by a Birkirkara woman of 39.

A medical team was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital in an ambulance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
