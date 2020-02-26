menu

Thief who pepper-sprayed shop assistant in Sliema found and arrested

The German man stole an undisclosed sum of money from the Sliema shop's cash register and took off before being apprehended a day later

david_hudson
26 February 2020, 4:11pm
by David Hudson
File photo
File photo

A thief who pepper-sprayed a shop assistant to steal money from a Sliema shop's cash register was later apprehended by police.

The thief in question is a 32-year-old German man, police have said. The robbery took place on Tuesday in a Sliema shop on Triq il-Creche at around 2:45pm.

CCTV footage was shared on Facebook pages online
CCTV footage was shared on Facebook pages online

After stealing an undisclosed sum of money from the cash register and pepper-spraying the shop assistant present in the face, the man took off. 

He was later apprehended on Wednesday morning when he was located in Gzira. The man was arrested and taken in for questioning. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
