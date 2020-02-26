Thief who pepper-sprayed shop assistant in Sliema found and arrested

A thief who pepper-sprayed a shop assistant to steal money from a Sliema shop's cash register was later apprehended by police.

The thief in question is a 32-year-old German man, police have said. The robbery took place on Tuesday in a Sliema shop on Triq il-Creche at around 2:45pm.

After stealing an undisclosed sum of money from the cash register and pepper-spraying the shop assistant present in the face, the man took off.

He was later apprehended on Wednesday morning when he was located in Gzira. The man was arrested and taken in for questioning.

Police investigations are ongoing.