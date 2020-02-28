menu

Woman admits to drunken assault on police officer

A 47-year-old woman from Morocco pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer

david_hudson
28 February 2020, 3:59pm
by David Hudson
The woman was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for two years
The woman was sentenced to one year in prison suspended for two years

A 47-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Wednesday, whilst drunk.

Khadija Gued from Morocco, a kitchen helper who told the court she lives at Portomaso, apologised to the officer in question and admitted wrongdoing.

The court was told that during her interrogation, the woman had told the police that she was unemployed.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja asked for leniency, pointing out that the woman had not only apologised but had also admitted guilt at an early stage of proceedings.

She was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, suspended for two years, together with a €2,000 fine.

Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Seaman flying home admits to carrying unlicensed air pistol in luggage
Court & Police

Seaman flying home admits to carrying unlicensed air pistol in luggage
Matthew Agius
Woman admits to drunken assault on police officer
Court & Police

Woman admits to drunken assault on police officer
David Hudson
Reformed drug addict's prison sentence reduced to probation
Court & Police

Reformed drug addict's prison sentence reduced to probation
Matthew Agius
Man charged after violent attempt to rob bus driver
Court & Police

Man charged after violent attempt to rob bus driver
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.