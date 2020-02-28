Woman admits to drunken assault on police officer

A 47-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on Wednesday, whilst drunk.

Khadija Gued from Morocco, a kitchen helper who told the court she lives at Portomaso, apologised to the officer in question and admitted wrongdoing.

The court was told that during her interrogation, the woman had told the police that she was unemployed.

Lawyer Victor Bugeja asked for leniency, pointing out that the woman had not only apologised but had also admitted guilt at an early stage of proceedings.

She was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, suspended for two years, together with a €2,000 fine.



Inspector Joseph Xerri prosecuted.