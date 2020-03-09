Judge denies bail for Alfred and George Degiorgio

A judge has turned down a request for bail by Alfred and George Degiorgio, two of the three men accused of planting and detonating the car bomb which killed Daphne Caruana Galizia in October 2017.

Judge Edwina Grima issued a decree on Monday evening denying bail to the two brothers.

Last Thursday, the judge heard the men’s bail submission, but had not delivered her decree. Amongst the arguments made by the Degiorgio's lawyer, William Cuschieri, was that the two brothers would be willing to submit themselves to electronic tagging.

Today, Judge Grima denied the bail request, however. Previous requests for bail by the accused have been turned down in the past.

The Degiorgios and Vince Muscat were arrested and accused of the journalist's murder in December 2017.

The compilation of evidence against them was re-opened when middleman Melvin Theuma was granted a presidential pardon to tell all.

Theuma allegedly acted as the broker between mastermind Yorgen Fenech and the three. Fenech is facing separate murder charges in the same case.

The compilation of evidence against the Degiorios and Muscat is being heard by magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit.