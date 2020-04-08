menu

Man seriously injured after fall at Mtarfa construction site

A 55-year-old was seriously injured after a one-storey fall on a construction site in Mtarfa

8 April 2020, 11:58am
The accident took place at 7:10am in Triq ta’ Slampa.
The accident took place at 7:10am in Triq ta’ Slampa.

A 55-year-old was seriously injured after a one-storey fall on a construction site in Mtarfa, on Wednesday morning.

The accident took place at 7:10am in Triq ta’ Slampa.

The man, a resident of Mtarfa, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.   

A police investigation is ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Masked woman claiming to help the elderly arrested for robbery
Court & Police

Masked woman claiming to help the elderly arrested for robbery
David Hudson
Man seriously injured after fall at Mtarfa construction site
Court & Police

Man seriously injured after fall at Mtarfa construction site
Court refuses Yorgen Fenech's third bail request
Court & Police

Court refuses Yorgen Fenech's third bail request
David Hudson
Landmark judgement finds State responsible for police inaction in domestic violence case
Court & Police

Landmark judgement finds State responsible for police inaction in domestic violence case
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.