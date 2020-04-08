Man seriously injured after fall at Mtarfa construction site
A 55-year-old was seriously injured after a one-storey fall on a construction site in Mtarfa
A 55-year-old was seriously injured after a one-storey fall on a construction site in Mtarfa, on Wednesday morning.
The accident took place at 7:10am in Triq ta’ Slampa.
The man, a resident of Mtarfa, was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.
A police investigation is ongoing.
