Masked woman claiming to help the elderly arrested for robbery

Despite the police corps’ enforcement tasks related to COVID-19, police said that this hasn’t stopped them from carrying out day-to-day police work as they announce that an Msida robbery was solved in a few hours.

Police said in a statement on Thursday that a woman wearing a surgical mask knocked on the door of an elderly woman’s Msida home on Wednesday afternoon and claimed that she worked for a company that looked after vulnerable individuals.

Assistant Police Commissioner Alexandra Mamo said that an investigation led by inspector Jonathan Ransley found that the woman in question did not represent any company and allegedly robbed the elderly’s place.

“Our appeal to elderly individuals and especially vulnerable people is to not open their doors to anyone unless they are expecting someone they know,” Mamo said.

The woman allegedly stole some jewellery which was later collected as evidence from the woman’s Sliema residence. She was identified and arrested on Thursday afternoon.

“Despite the long days of enforcing the law in relation to COVID-19, our normal work continues. It was satisfying to see the elderly victim’s face light up when we told her that the case was solved,” Mamo said.

The woman arrested is a 45-year-old. She is expected to be charged in the coming days.