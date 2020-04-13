menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Zabbar 

13 April 2020, 12:06pm
The accident took place at 9am in Triq il-Kapuċċini
The accident took place at 9am in Triq il-Kapuċċini

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday morning in Zabbar. 

The accident took place at 9am in Triq il-Kapuċċini.

Police said the victim, a resident of Zabbar, had been hit by a Nissan NV driven by a 43-year-old also from Zabbar.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Court & Police

Man seriously injured in traffic accident
Second woman posing as health worker arrested after string of burglaries on elderly residents
Court & Police

Second woman posing as health worker arrested after string of burglaries on elderly residents
Karl Azzopardi
Villa Madama request to suspend eviction rejected during court suspension period
Court & Police

Villa Madama request to suspend eviction rejected during court suspension period
Matthew Agius
Motorcylist dies in Qormi accident
Court & Police

Motorcylist dies in Qormi accident
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.