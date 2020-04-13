Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 65-year-old man was seriously injured in a traffic accident on Monday morning in Zabbar.

The accident took place at 9am in Triq il-Kapuċċini.

Police said the victim, a resident of Zabbar, had been hit by a Nissan NV driven by a 43-year-old also from Zabbar.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.