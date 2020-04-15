menu

Motorcyclist seriously injured in hit-and-run traffic accident

15 April 2020, 11:45am
A 25-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run traffic accident on Wednesday in Naxxar.

Police said that a collision took place between the 25-year-old, Portuguese motorcyclist driving a Husovarna SM610 and another vehicle. Police are searching for the car, which according to the motorcyclist left the scene right after the accident.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

