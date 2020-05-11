Motorcyclist dies in Coast Road accident

A 51-year-old man from Msida lost his life on Monday evening following a motorcycle accident.

The accident happened at around 6:15pm, as the man was riding his Honda VT750C motorcycle on the Coast Road towards St Paul's Bay.

The victim was thrown off the motorcycle after losing control, the police said.

He was pronounced dead on the scene by paramedics.

Magistrate Nadine Lia is leading an inquiry on the case. Police investigations are ongoing.