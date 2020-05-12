menu

Woman injured after car overturns near University

59-year-old woman grievously hurt after vehicle she was driving overturned on ring road close to the University

massimo_costa
12 May 2020, 7:42pm
by Massimo Costa
(File photo)
(File photo)

A 59-year-old woman from Ħamrun was grievously injured today in an accident which caused the vehicle she was driving to overturn.

The accident happened at around 2:20pm on the ring road close to the University of Malta in Msida, the police said.

Civil Protection Department personnel were called in to assist with removing the victim from her vehicle, a Toyota Starlet.

She was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

