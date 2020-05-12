Woman injured after car overturns near University

A 59-year-old woman from Ħamrun was grievously injured today in an accident which caused the vehicle she was driving to overturn.

The accident happened at around 2:20pm on the ring road close to the University of Malta in Msida, the police said.

Civil Protection Department personnel were called in to assist with removing the victim from her vehicle, a Toyota Starlet.

She was subsequently taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.