Man arrested in Birkirkara drug bust

A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a drug bust which saw police find drugs in his home.

Searches carried out on Friday by the drug squad and Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) led to the discovery of a substance suspected to be herbal cannabis - which was ready to be trafficked - as well as an electronic scale and other drug-related paraphernalia, at the man's residence.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has started and inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her.

Police investigations are ongoing.