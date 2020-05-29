menu

Man arrested in Birkirkara drug bust

Police arrest man after finding herbal cannabis intended for trafficking in his home

massimo_costa
29 May 2020, 3:41pm
by Massimo Costa
The drugs were found in the man's home, ready to be trafficked (Photo: Malta Police)
A 41-year-old man has been arrested following a drug bust which saw police find drugs in his home.

Searches carried out on Friday by the drug squad and Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) led to the discovery of a substance suspected to be herbal cannabis - which was ready to be trafficked - as well as an electronic scale and other drug-related paraphernalia, at the man's residence.

(Photo: Malta Police)
Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has started and inquiry on the case and appointed various experts to assist her. 

Police investigations are ongoing.

