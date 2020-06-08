[LIVE] Yorgen Fenech compilitation of evidence: Pardoned middleman continues testifying

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech is continuing this morning.

The former Tumas Group director stands charged with masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

During the previous sitting on 1 June, Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the journalist’s 2017 assassination, claimed that Chris Cardona had passed on money, through another middleman, to Alfred Degiorgio, known as il-Fulu - one of the three men accused of executing the car bomb murder.

Theuma claimed that Mario Degiorgio, brother to Alfred and George Degiorgio, had told him that David Gatt, a lawyer who worked in Cardona’s firm, had sent a message to the Degiorgio brothers warning them that if they revealed anything about Cardona’s involvement, he could have them killed.

Cardona denied the claims saying that they were nothing but “nonsense, based on lies that don't even make sense.”

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

