[LIVE] Theuma recalls Silvio Valletta at Yorgen Fenech’s Zebbug ranch after Daphne murder
The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech will continue this morning.
The case against the former Tumas Group director, who is charged with masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was put on hold after the law courts on 16 March closed for most cases, due to COVID-19.
Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder, is testifying in the compilation of evidence against Fenech after he was given a presidential pardon.
In May, another court turned down an application filed by Fenech in which he asked it to order that his compilation of evidence continue.
Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.
The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran.
The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.
Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.
“I know another thing about David Gatt. Mario had told me that David Gatt sent a message with someone that if the Degiorgios rat out Cardona, he is ready to have them killed..” Theuma says Yorgen Fenech told him that they were trying to pin the murder of Cardona. Matthew Vella
Azzopardi goes on with his questioning. He asks whether Theuma knew Mario Degiorgio. Theuma says he did. Azzopardi asks Theuma whether Mario Degiorgio “had ever mentioned the name of a person in relation to a jury and a sum of money?” Theuma says: “Once Mario Degiorgio mentioned a certain David Gatt - whom I had never met or spoken to - and said that this Gatt had to make available 400 by the time of the jury.” Matthew Vella
Azzopardi continues his questioning: "Did you ever ask Fenech why there was this communication between a criminal and a minister." "I didn't ask him," Theuma replies.
Azzopardi now asks whether Cardona was mentioned by Fenech in the contest of the assassination. “Cardona was mentioned a 100 times,” Theuma says. “Fenech told me that Chris Cardona was admitted to hospital... because of how worried he was after the murder of Daphne,” Theuma says. “Fenech told me Cardona had taken some pills. That’s why he was admitted to hospital." Theuma also makes mention of an “overdose”. Matthew Vella
Azzopardi asks Theuma whether he ever saw “a particular person - someone known” at the Zebbug ranch. Theuma says they would be alone when he went there to discuss things. Azzopardi asks: “But do you remember seeing someone popping in?.” Theuma says: “Yes.”
“Once I went there in the morning. And Fenech was cooking cannelloni. It was a small portion, so I knew there wouldn't be many people. We spoke about the Daphne case.” He later left, but was called back by Fenech to bring him some Maltese loaves. “I would always call Fenech before entering the home, so that Fenech could come out to speak to me if there were people with him at home. But on that occasion he told me to come in. As I was walking in, I saw through a narrow opening in the door that there was Silvio Valletta.” Matthew Vella
“I asked him what he did about Cardona’s mobile,” Theuma says.
“Yorgen Fenech told me that Cardona’s mobile was found,” Theuma says, “And then I asked - ‘and what did they do with [the mobile]? Did they throw it away?’ Yorgen Fenech told me: ‘the government would fall [jaqa’ l-gvern]. These are serious things,’” Theuma continues telling the court.
Inspector Keith Arnaud tells Theuma: “You asked [Fenech] where they found the mobile. And the reply was ‘Le, li kien jitkellem hafna mieghu’.” Theuma clarifies who “li [Cardona] kien jitkellem hafna mieghu” was: “Il-Fulu”. Matthew Vella