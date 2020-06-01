[LIVE] Theuma recalls Silvio Valletta at Yorgen Fenech’s Zebbug ranch after Daphne murder

The compilation of evidence against Yorgen Fenech will continue this morning.

The case against the former Tumas Group director, who is charged with masterminding the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, was put on hold after the law courts on 16 March closed for most cases, due to COVID-19.

Melvin Theuma, the middleman in the murder, is testifying in the compilation of evidence against Fenech after he was given a presidential pardon.

In May, another court turned down an application filed by Fenech in which he asked it to order that his compilation of evidence continue.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is hearing the compilation of evidence against Fenech.

The defence lawyers are Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran.

The prosecution is being led by inspectors Keith Arnaud and Kurt Zahra, assisted by the Attorney General.

Lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Therese Comodini Cachia are appearing parte civile for the Caruana Galizia family.

