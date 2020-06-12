Four arrested in Mosta police drug raid

Four persons have been arrested in connection with a police drug raid in Mosta which led to the discovery of 5kg of a substance suspected of being cannabis grass.

The four are suspected of trafficking the drug.

The arrests took place after weeks of surveillance by drug squad officials of a garage in Triq il-Buffula l-Ħamra in Mosta.

The police had on Thursday morning been following a car which was carrying a 46-year-old man from Mosta and a 22-year-old woman from Russia who had been living in Siġġiewi.

The two were observed leaving the vehicle and entering the garage in question. The police followed them in, and found another person, a 36-year-old man from Mosta, also in the garage.

All three were arrested by the police, with officers also searching the premises and a vehicle which was parked in it, leading to the discovery of a drug thought to be cannabis. In all, 5kg of the drug was found.

Police also found €10,000 in cash, and paraphernalia related to the sale of drugs. They also seized a number of luxury vehicles.

A 58-year-old woman who lives in the home connected to the garage was also arrested. The woman was the owner of the vehicle which was parked in the garage within which drugs were found.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech is leading an inquiry on the case. Police investigations are ongoing.