Elderly woman dies in St Julian's fire

A 68-year-old woman has died in tragic circumstances after a fire broke out at her home in Wesgħa Agostino Savelli, St Julian's.

Civil Protection Department personnel and police from the Special Intervention Unit were called to the scene at around 5am on Sunday, after having been informed of a fire at a residence.

After the flames were controlled, the woman was found deceased, with her death having been caused by the fire.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has launched an inquiry on the case and has appointed a number of experts to assist her.

Police investigations continue.