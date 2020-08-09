Police request public's assistance in locating missing man

The police are calling on the public to assist in the search for a missing man.

Police are looking to find Oleksandr Gonzhezharov from Ukraine, who was reported missing on Saturday, 8 August.

The 26-year-old man was reported missing and the police are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to pass it on confidentially.

Gonzhezharov is of a tall stature, having blonde hair.

Anybody with information can contact the police on 21224001 or 119, or the nearest police station.