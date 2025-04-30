AI-powered drone system will help identify waste

Prime Minister Robert Abela has announced an artificial intelligence-powered project aimed at enhancing the cleanliness and maintenance of Malta.

The initiative, which focuses on improving the quality of work for the employees of the Cleaning and Maintenance Division, was revealed during a conference marking the €17 million investment in new machinery for the division.

"I am also pleased to note that among us are Maltese students within the Department of Artificial Intelligence at the University of Malta, who developed this system," the Prime Minister said in his speech.

The conference also highlighted the new machinery and systems which will be used by the Cleaning and Maintenance Division. Abela praised the workers, stating “they carry out invaluable work so that our country remains clean and beautiful.”

The most notable addition is a drone system that can identify waste from the air, allowing for faster cleaning in rural areas and places with accessibility challenges. The Prime Minister emphasised the collaboration between the division and the University of Malta, which helped develop the AI-powered technology.

In addition to the technological upgrades, Abela discussed how the government has worked to improve the working conditions of Clean Malta employees. He mentioned that the government took immediate action to address the workers' needs after meeting with them.

"This is a government that listens," he remarked, acknowledging the workers' pride in their jobs and the value they bring to the country’s cleanliness and quality of life.

Minister for the Public Cleanliness Miriam Dalli, also addressed the conference. She highlighted the progress made in improving Malta's cleanliness and the role of Clean Malta workers in creating a healthier environment.

"Cleanliness leads to a healthier environment, with stronger communities. The investment being made in this sector is leading not only to more modern and sustainable equipment but is helping to increase the skills of our workers," said Dalli.

Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleanliness, Glenn Bedingfield, expressed his pride in the workers, calling them "the driving force behind every positive change we are seeing in our streets and public spaces."

He emphasised the initiative is part of a broader vision for a cleaner and more organised Malta, aiming to build towards "Vision Malta 2050."