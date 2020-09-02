menu

[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: minister Michael Farrugia testifies

Follow us live for another session in the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia 

matthew_agius
2 September 2020, 9:26am
by Matthew Agius
The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening
12:03 Farrugia says the prime minister had spoken to all the parliamentary group members individually asking them what they would do with the Mizzi situation. Kurt Sansone
12:02 Farrugia: “As far as I'm aware, there are no judicial processes against Mizzi or Schembri at the moment... If the investigative process is underway, then the position would be different.” Kurt Sansone
12:01 Farrugia says former minister Konrad Mizzi should not have opened his Panama company. On resignations following the Panama Papers and the 17 Black revelations, Farrugia says people in Cabinet and outside had several opinions but then decisions were taken. Kurt Sansone
11:57 Questioning moves on. Farrugia says Keith Schembri never spoke to him about projects. The minister says he was not invited to the prime minister’s birthday party at Girgenti. Kurt Sansone
11:56 He is asked about the energy sector. “Before 2013 tariffs were getting higher, the environment getting worse and Enemalta was going bankrupt,” he says. Farrugia is trying to make a political speech and being reigned in every time. Kurt Sansone
11:51 The board asks Farrugia about the ‘kitchen cabinet’. He replies: “I am not aware of it and was not part of it.” Kurt Sansone
11:42 Farrugia is making it very clear that he did not interfere with police investigations and kept his distance to avoid the perception of influencing investigations. Kurt Sansone
11:41 Farrugia says that any information he would receive, which could have indicated corruption, he brought to the attention of the police. “I didn't ask what the status of certain cases is. All I can say is that no steps have been taken today.” Kurt Sansone
11:33 Despite this, Cutajar was very old school, whilst the CEO wanted to modernise, Farrugia adds. “The fact that he was old school would create certain conflicts, but I wanted the police to become more efficient and give it the tools to be more efficient.” Kurt Sansone
11:32 During Cutajar's service as commissioner, there were many successes against drugs and serious crimes, including car bombs and national security issues, Farrugia says. The Economic Crimes Unit was strengthened and continues to be strengthened to this day, he adds. Kurt Sansone
11:30 Farrugia says that the potential tipping off of suspects by the police should be investigated. He explains that any information he was privy to was not even disclosed to his chief of staff. Kurt Sansone
11:28 Farrugia: “I was talking in general, about information I received about members of the police force who didn't enjoy my trust. I will reply as to who these officers were behind closed doors. There are a number of unsolved bombings in Malta's history. The only two cases which are subject to prosecutions happened on my watch. There were previous bombs placed against journalists' front doors and these hadn't been solved. In hindsight, everything could have been done better, but the result is important and is unprecedented.” Kurt Sansone
11:26 A MaltaToday interview with Farrugia is quoted to him. Kurt Sansone
11:25 Farrugia: “Every time arrests were made, this was through police work. To my knowledge nobody had yet been given this reward.” Kurt Sansone
11:24 Farrugia says that the €1 million reward was issued by the Office of the Prime Minister. Kurt Sansone
11:22 Replying to a question by Said Pullicino, the minister says that the prime minister would be briefed by other sources, which Farrugia would have no control over. Farrugia says he had meetings with Europol chiefs and thanked them for the service they were giving and the Malta police were available for all collaboration. Kurt Sansone
11:20 Farrugia: “It didn't meet on this specific case. It met before the pardon request was made, at a much later stage. My job is not to investigate or to be told by the police at what stage of the investigation they are… The prime minister had made a public announcement. The Cabinet had been consulted on the €1 million reward for information on the case. My role is to give the police tools to do their job... I never told the police what to investigate or not investigate. My role is to give tools. The police do the investigating and decide on who to prosecute. If I disclose sensitive information I would be breaking the law.” Kurt Sansone
11:18 “Did Cabinet meet,” asks Said Pullicino. Kurt Sansone
11:17 Farrugia says he would receive briefings from Malta Security Services but asks to testify about this behind closed doors. Kurt Sansone
11:17 Farrugia reads an email he sent to his Dutch counterpart asking for assistance at 6:49pm on the day of the bombing. The clearance was given to the Dutch investigators and the minister was informed over the phone. Farrugia says his involvemnt was minimal. “It was a police matter which I rarely requested information on.” Kurt Sansone
11:15 Farrugia says he was informed by the police commissioner shortly after Caruana Galizia’s bombing. “I offered the commissioner all the tools he needed and told him that if he needed foreign assistance, he could have it.” Kurt Sansone
11:14 Farrugia says that when important cases happened he would be informed. His job was to ensure that the police had the resources, tools and assistance to facilitate the police's work. Kurt Sansone
11:14 Farrugia said that the appointment of the police commissioner came from the prime minister. Lawrence Cutajar had already been in his post when the minister assumed the role and he had not appointed any commissioners, he adds. Kurt Sansone
11:13 The inquiry is back in session. Energy Minister Michael Farrugia takes the witness stand. He had been social solidarity minister and later minister of the interior and national security. Kurt Sansone
10:52 Minister Michael Farrugia does not appear to have arrived. The inquiry board gives a 10-minute recess. Kurt Sansone
10:51 The witness was chairman of negotiation and member of the evaluation committee. He steps off the stand. Kurt Sansone
10:48 Camenzuli: “No.” Kurt Sansone
10:48 Comodini Cachia says that Manuel Castagna and Robert Borg were to make the financial analysis. Castagna was a partner at Nexia BT and Borg the accountant of the GWU, she points out. “Were you aware of this?” Kurt Sansone
10:42 Comodini Cachia asks whether he knew that Joseph Muscat had already met with Shaukat Ali before the bidding process. The witness says he did not know. Kurt Sansone
10:42 Lawyer Pawlu Lia loudly objects to questions about when Camenzuli found out, as the witness had already said that he didn't know. The inquiry board says he has no reason to raise his voice. “These questions have no connection to the scope of the inquiry,” Lia says, adding it is not fair on the witness. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Comodini Cachia asks whether he was aware of the fact that Aaron Mifsud Bonnici was also lawyer to Konrad Mizzi and had other roles in the project. “I don't look at these things,” Camenzuli replies. Kurt Sansone
10:39 Camenzuli: “I passed them on to Projects Malta, to John Valenzia who was in charge of administration and to the chairman WIlliam Wait. Aaron Mifsud Bonnici was the secretary of the board…” Kurt Sansone
10:37 Said Pullicino says he is not convinced. “You aren't giving us much information,” remarks Judge Abigail Lofaro. Kurt Sansone
10:36 Camenzuli is asked whether he had erased all his emails. “I don't have emails,” he replies. The project was a presentation to the board, he says. Kurt Sansone
10:35 Comodini Cachia points out that he was on the evaluation committee. “I don't have a copy and there was also an non-disclosure agreement,” he adds. Kurt Sansone
10:34 He is asked whether they had checked who the Oxley Group Ultimate Beneficial Owner is. “I don't remember,” Camenzuli replies. He adds that he no longer has access to the report and is no longer at Projects Malta. Kurt Sansone
10:33 Camenzuli: “We had PWC and Oxley.” Kurt Sansone
10:32 Said Pullicino presses the witness on whether they had checked if the companies existed. Kurt Sansone
10:32 Camenzuli: “They went deep into the financial declarations and regarding feasibility had checked how much the government was paying now for bed spaces and concluded that a lower price and more bed spaces would be available.” Kurt Sansone
10:30 Comodini Cachia asks who carried out the financial analysis of the bids. “Had they also carried out financial due diligence?” Kurt Sansone
10:30 “Important things,” points out chief justice emeritus Said Pullicino, “like the bid bond”. The witness agrees. Kurt Sansone
10:29 Camenzuli: “As I said, they were opened in front of the notary and things were found missing.” Kurt Sansone
10:28 Comodini Cachia: “But what kind of evaluation was made?” Kurt Sansone
10:28 Camenzuli: “Our remit was to receive the bids and evaluate them.” Kurt Sansone
10:28 Comodini Cachia asks him about the three hospitals bids. The other non-compliant bids were by Image Hospitals and BSB Investments. Had they looked into these companies, asks the lawyer. “Did you verify whether they were fake brands?” Kurt Sansone
10:25 Therese Comodini Cachia asks him about the evaluation committee, including for how long had it been working. Camenzuli doesn't recall the exact dates. But in March 2015 he was part of it. Kurt Sansone
10:22 The finance ministry was not involved in any way in the evaluation, he said. The other bidders did not appeal, he adds, answering a question from the Board. Asked about the share capital of VGH, he said around €1,200, but Oxely Group was making good for everything else, given the guarantees. Matthew Vella
10:21 Camenzuli says VGH had the backing of various foreign banks for 70% of their investment. “We did what was required of us from our remit,” he said.
Camenzuli cannot recall who the shareholders of Oxley were. Detailed information was included in the bid. “Our recommendation was that the preferred bidder was VGH, where the government could tkae the negotiations to the next stage.” Matthew Vella
10:18 The RFP process had to declare a preferred bidder. “I was chairman of the board, so the bids entered Projects Malta. We had a notary (Marco Burlo) open the bids in the presence of the evaluating committee. The notary made a report which was annexed to that of the committee. Then as a board we continued to meet, around 10 times, to evaluate the bids. There were 3 bids.”
Burlo’s report found two of the bids are non-compliant due to lack of bid bonds, insufficient copies etc. The remaining bid was VGH’s. “We decided that it was a very comprehensive bid. Two board members dealt with the financial issue, but none of the board had medical expertise; so Charles Grixti was assigned by Projects Malta to help.”
Camenzuli says the RFP said that the bidders had to give evidence of their medical and financial knowledge. “VGH gave a solid and concrete basis for their bid on the strength of three letters of comfort. We had black on white, who would make good for them. Their financial experts were PWC.”
Camenzuli said VGH was affiliated to several other companies. “This was a design and build and operate project. They had appointed Healey, an American design company. On the financial front, the UBO was Oxley Group - a strong company and healthcare investor.” Matthew Vella
10:06 Questions turn to the Vitals deal. The files relating to the hospitals concession are in the possession of Projects Malta, he confirms. He says the decision for the PPP was already taken by the time he took up his role. “I was part of the evaluation board, not with Projects Malta at the time of the Vitals deal,” he says. He was appointed a member of the board. “Our remit was to evaluate the bids on the concession according to the RFP issued by Projects Malta.” Matthew Vella
10:05 Camenzuli is asked about the Electrogas power station. “I was no involved in it. Not all. Electrogas never was mentioned in the role of Projects Malta or Projects Plus [during his time].” He says he never saw any files relating to the deal. Matthew Vella
10:04 He is still the chairman of Malta Resources Authority, (today REWS - regulator energy and water services). Matthew Vella
09:59 Camenzuli was formerly the CEO of the Foundation for Medical Services. He became chairman of Projects Malta and later CEO of Projects Plus in January 2019, both roles overlapping. Projects Plus is a sister organisation to Projects Malta. Matthew Vella
09:55 First witness is called: James Camenzuli of Projects Malta. Matthew Vella
09:55 Therese Comodini Cachia: Recent witnesses have opened a new chapter, pointing towards a government within the government...
Mallia reserves the right to rule on the issue at a later stage. Matthew Vella
09:52 The lawyer said all this requires adequate time and the government must not make obstacles to this. Laura Calleja
09:51 The lawyer highlighted that it needs the time, serenity and faculty to work well, by collecting all the facts, testimony and documentation required. There are a number of witnesses yet to be summoned before the board and the family and lawyers need time to prepare for these witnesses and to prepare their written submissions, after the board concludes its report. Laura Calleja
09:49 The lawyer reminded that the state is obligated to investigate the crime under European Convention, which should be independent, impartial and with all the powers and faculties to allow it to carry out its work freely. Laura Calleja
09:48 Comodini Cachia notes the two years of obstacles faced by the Caruana Galizia family for the appointment of the inquiry board, during which time extensive meetings were held with the PM's office. Laura Calleja
09:46 Caruana Galizia family lawyer Therese Comodini Cachia registers an objection, saying this is not the way things are done. Laura Calleja
09:44 Judge Michael Mallia reads out the PM's reply to their request for more time for the inquiry to be concluded. The PM upheld the request, "despite the fact that it was made late.” Laura Calleja
09:43 The panel of judges walks in and the sitting begins. Laura Calleja
09:34 Today we are reporting live from the law courts as the public inquiry into the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia continues. Laura Calleja
09:32 Good morning. Laura Calleja

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Michael Farrugia and engineer James camenzuli are due to testify in today’s sitting.

In the previous sitting two former Projects Malta officials cast doubt on Finance Minister Edward Scicluna's claim that he was not privy to the entity’s workings.

READ MORE: Caruana Galizia inquiry hears former Projects Malta officials testify how finance ministry was kept in the loop

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
