[LIVE] Caruana Galizia public inquiry: minister Michael Farrugia testifies
Follow us live for another session in the public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia
The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia continues on Wednesday.
Energy Minister Michael Farrugia and engineer James camenzuli are due to testify in today’s sitting.
In the previous sitting two former Projects Malta officials cast doubt on Finance Minister Edward Scicluna's claim that he was not privy to the entity’s workings.
The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.
Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.
Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.
The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.
Camenzuli cannot recall who the shareholders of Oxley were. Detailed information was included in the bid. “Our recommendation was that the preferred bidder was VGH, where the government could tkae the negotiations to the next stage.” Matthew Vella
Burlo’s report found two of the bids are non-compliant due to lack of bid bonds, insufficient copies etc. The remaining bid was VGH’s. “We decided that it was a very comprehensive bid. Two board members dealt with the financial issue, but none of the board had medical expertise; so Charles Grixti was assigned by Projects Malta to help.”
Camenzuli says the RFP said that the bidders had to give evidence of their medical and financial knowledge. “VGH gave a solid and concrete basis for their bid on the strength of three letters of comfort. We had black on white, who would make good for them. Their financial experts were PWC.”
Camenzuli said VGH was affiliated to several other companies. “This was a design and build and operate project. They had appointed Healey, an American design company. On the financial front, the UBO was Oxley Group - a strong company and healthcare investor.” Matthew Vella
Mallia reserves the right to rule on the issue at a later stage. Matthew Vella