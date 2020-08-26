Caruana Galizia inquiry hears former Projects Malta officials testify how finance ministry was kept in the loop

Two former Projects Malta officials have cast doubt on the Finance Minister’s claim that he was not privy to the entity’s workings when testifying in the Caruana Galizia inquiry.

The testimony of former Projects Malta chairpersons Adrian Said and William Wait left at least one of the inquiry board members flabbergasted.

Reacting to Wait’s testimony that Projects Malta board meetings were held at the finance ministry, former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino exclaimed that he could not understand how Edward Scicluna had testified that he was kept in the dark.

Both Wait and Said confirmed that the permanent secretary at the finance ministry, Alfred Camilleri, also sat on the board of Projects Malta. Camilleri is expected to testify in the next session of the inquiry on Friday.

Testifying in the inquiry a fortnight ago, Scicluna lamented Projects Malta’s lack of transparency, insisting it was always difficult to extract information from the entity when this was required.

But the former officials who testified this morning said Projects Malta always provided the information that was requested of it from the finance ministry.

“Whenever information was requested, we always gave it. It would be routed through Alfred Camilleri, the permanent secretary at the finance ministry,” Wait testified.

The inquiry heard how the Electrogas power station deal and the Café Premier payout preceded the creation of Projects Malta.

However, the entity was involved in the VGH hospitals concession and the ITS campus transfer to the DB Group.

Hospitals deal came ‘out of the blue’

Adrian Said testified that during his time at Projects Malta the entity was not involved in the drafting of the request for proposals.

“It was created by a law firm appointed by government. We received a direction that the RfP needed to be published suddenly. The law firm was Ganado and Associates. The main coordinator was Aaron Mifsud Bonnici. He had approached Ganado to draft the RfP. Mifsud Bonnici was a company secretary to Projects Malta,” Said testified.

He explained how he had felt side-lined because the hospitals project came out of the blue and had bypassed Projects Malta and was directly subcontracted through direct orders.

But Said excluded that his resignation from Projects Malta was related to any irregularities he may have witnessed.

He said that coming from the private sector he was used to having total control over a project but things work differently in government.

The inquiry also heard about the multiple roles lawyer Aaron Mifsud Bonnici played and how despite being linked to Projects Malta, his legal office was also contracted for work by the entity.

Projects Malta was created in 2014 by the Labour government to fast-track certain projects, including public-private partnerships.

It was under the remit of Konrad Mizzi. The entity was involved in the hospitals concession deal, which is possibly the largest ever concession awarded by the government.

Three public hospitals were given to an obscure company, VGH, which had no prior experience in the medical field.

The company failed and the concession was eventually transferred to Steward Health Care.

The public inquiry into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is tasked with, amongst other things, determining whether the State did all it could to prevent the murder from happening.

However, it is also hearing testimony that could shed light on the workings of public officials and government entities that may have been mentioned in Caruana Galizia's blog.

Caruana Galizia was murdered in a car bomb just outside her Bidnija home on 16 October 2017. Three men, George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vince Muscat, have been charged with carrying out the assassination, while Yorgen Fenech is charged with masterminding the murder.

Melvin Theuma, who acted as a middleman between Fenech and the three killers, was granted a presidential pardon last year to tell all.

The inquiry is led by retired judge Michael Mallia, and includes former chief justice Joseph Said Pullicino and Judge Abigail Lofaro.