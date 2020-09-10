menu

Three generations charged with money laundering

Three generations of a single family have been denied bail after police file money laundering charges

matthew_agius
10 September 2020, 3:42pm
by Matthew Agius
All three accused pleaded not guilty
All three accused pleaded not guilty

Three generations of a single family are in police custody after being charged with laundering the proceeds of a criminal enterprise.

Muriel Micallef, 39, Natalie Micallef, 64, Martin Micallef, 64 and Nicole Micallef, 19, were arraigned before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, accused of money laundering and related offences, as well as complicity in those offences.

Inspector Lianne Bonello, Inspector Ian Camilleri and Inspector Danilo Francalanza charged the family this morning.

Muriel Micallef alone was also charged with breaching two previous bail decrees, while Nicole Micallef alone was additionally charged with threatening a police inspector.

All three accused pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Alfred Abela appeared for the accused. They asked the court for bail, but the request was denied as there were “many civilian witnesses” yet to testify.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Three generations charged with money laundering
Court & Police

Three generations charged with money laundering
Matthew Agius
Someone is getting rich off immigrants' false passport problem, lawyer tells court
Court & Police

Someone is getting rich off immigrants' false passport problem, lawyer tells court
Matthew Agius
No bail for barn owl thief
Court & Police

No bail for barn owl thief
Matthew Agius
Five arrested after police find two kilos of cocaine
Court & Police

Five arrested after police find two kilos of cocaine
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.