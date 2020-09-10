Three generations charged with money laundering

Three generations of a single family are in police custody after being charged with laundering the proceeds of a criminal enterprise.

Muriel Micallef, 39, Natalie Micallef, 64, Martin Micallef, 64 and Nicole Micallef, 19, were arraigned before Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo, accused of money laundering and related offences, as well as complicity in those offences.

Inspector Lianne Bonello, Inspector Ian Camilleri and Inspector Danilo Francalanza charged the family this morning.

Muriel Micallef alone was also charged with breaching two previous bail decrees, while Nicole Micallef alone was additionally charged with threatening a police inspector.

All three accused pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Alfred Abela appeared for the accused. They asked the court for bail, but the request was denied as there were “many civilian witnesses” yet to testify.