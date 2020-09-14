menu

Woman found dead in Isla

Police find lifeless body in Isla on Monday morning

karl_azzopardi
14 September 2020, 9:18am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 74-year-old woman from Fgura has been found dead in Isla in the sea. 

Police were notified of the incident at around 8:30 am on Monday morning, where they were notified of a lifeless body found in the area known as the ‘Macina’ at Triq it-Tarzna.

The body was brought ashore by the Armed Forces of Malta. 

The investigation will be followed by Magistrate Dr Astrid May Grima, who has appointed various experts to help in the inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Woman found dead in Isla
Court & Police

Woman found dead in Isla
Karl Azzopardi
Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Paola
Court & Police

Two hospitalised after traffic accident in Paola
Pensioner organisations file judicial protest over deduction of public service pension
Court & Police

Pensioner organisations file judicial protest over deduction of public service pension
Matthew Agius
Reckless driver who killed pedestrian at 100km/hr gets suspended sentence after retrial
Court & Police

Reckless driver who killed pedestrian at 100km/hr gets suspended sentence after retrial
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.