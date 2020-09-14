Woman found dead in Isla

A 74-year-old woman from Fgura has been found dead in Isla in the sea.

Police were notified of the incident at around 8:30 am on Monday morning, where they were notified of a lifeless body found in the area known as the ‘Macina’ at Triq it-Tarzna.

The body was brought ashore by the Armed Forces of Malta.

The investigation will be followed by Magistrate Dr Astrid May Grima, who has appointed various experts to help in the inquiry.

Police investigations are still ongoing.