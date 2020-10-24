Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mgarr crash
The police said that the man from Zabbar had apparently lost control of his KTM motorcycle in Triq Ghajn Tuffieha
A 34 year old motorcyclist has been hospitalised after a crash in Mgarr, yesterday evening.
In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the man from Zabbar had apparently lost control of his KTM motorcycle in Triq Ghajn Tuffieha and fallen off it at around 7:30pm.
He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and was certified as having been grievously injured.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police