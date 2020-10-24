menu

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mgarr crash

The police said that the man from Zabbar had apparently lost control of his KTM motorcycle in Triq Ghajn Tuffieha
 

24 October 2020, 10:30am
The rider was seriously injured when he came off the motorcycle
The rider was seriously injured when he came off the motorcycle

A 34 year old motorcyclist has been hospitalised after a crash in Mgarr, yesterday evening.

In a statement on Saturday, the police said that the man from Zabbar had apparently lost control of his KTM motorcycle in Triq Ghajn Tuffieha and fallen off it at around 7:30pm.

He was taken to hospital in an ambulance and was certified as having been grievously injured.

More in Court & Police
Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mgarr crash
Court & Police

Motorcyclist grievously injured in Mgarr crash
Woman seriously hurt in 3-storey fall in Gozo
Court & Police

Woman seriously hurt in 3-storey fall in Gozo
Woman, 53, fights for her life after three-storey drop
Court & Police

Woman, 53, fights for her life after three-storey drop
Two men arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Valletta entrance
Court & Police

Two men arrested after allegedly trafficking drugs in Valletta entrance
Nicole Meilak
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.