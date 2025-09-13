FIFA, UEFA delegations to attend MFA's 125th anniversary

The Malta Football Association (MFA) will welcome FIFA President Gianni Infantino to Malta next week as part of a series of events marking the MFA’s 125th anniversary.

Infantino, accompanied by senior FIFA officials and Italian football legends Fabio Cannavaro and Christian Vieri, will attend the launch of Malta’s first-ever FIFA Arena pitch in St. Paul’s Bay, as well as the inauguration of the new National Football Centre in Ta’ Qali.

A UEFA delegation led by Jesper Møller, Vice President of UEFA and Chairman of the Danish Football Association, will also be present.

The celebrations will kick off on Monday morning with the opening of a mini-football pitch at Maria Regina College Primary School in St. Paul’s Bay. The installation is part of the FIFA Arena project which aims to provide safe, inclusive spaces for children while promoting grassroots football and education.

Maria Regina College was chosen to host Malta’s first FIFA Arena pitch due to its diverse student body of around 700 children from more than 50 nationalities.

Later in the evening, the MFA will inaugurate its state-of-the-art National Football Centre in Ta’ Qali.

The inauguration ceremony will be attended by MFA President Bjorn Vassallo, Prime Minister Robert Abela, FIFA President Infantino, and UEFA Vice President Møller.

The event will also celebrate the MFA’s 125th anniversary with speeches, gift exchanges, and a Q&A session featuring Fr Hilary Tagliaferro.