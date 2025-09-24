Attard leading initiative calling on FIFA, UEFA to suspend Israeli teams

Labour MEP Daniel Attard is leading a cross party initiative called on footballing bodies FIFA and UEFA to take action against Israel.

In two letters addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, the MEPs highlight that Israeli clubs based in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank continue to participate in domestic competitions without the consent of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA).

This, they argue, constitutes a clear and ongoing breach of FIFA and UEFA rules.

The letters also draw attention to systemic restrictions on Palestinian football, including limits on player movement, raids on sporting institutions and the destruction of facilities, all of which undermine the right of Palestinian players and fans to fair participation in the game.

The MEPs wants FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israeli clubs and national team from international competitions, end the participation of Israeli settlement clubs in domestic competitions, hold the Israel Football Association accountable for violations, and safeguard the Palestinian Football Association.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, FIFA and UEFA acted decisively within days. Consistency is the key to credibility, and the same principles must apply today,” Attard underlined.

Protests were held in Malta when earlier this year when Maccabi Tel Aviv played against Ħamrun Spartans in the second qualifying round of the Europa league.

Protestors stood outside, several metres away from the stadium chanting “Palestine will be free” and “Israel is a terrorist state”.

Hamrun were beaten 3-1.