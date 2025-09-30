Twenty-five years of creativity

Spazju Kreattiv is marking its 25th anniversary with the launch of its 2025–2026 season, unveiling more than 550 events across 18 creative forms. The centre, based in Valletta’s St James Cavalier, announced that the new programme will continue its focus on supporting artistic production, community engagement, and international collaboration.

Since opening in 2000, Spazju Kreattiv has hosted a multidisciplinary programme that combines exhibitions, performances, and educational initiatives. Organisers say the centre has sought to provide space for both established and emerging artists, while also encouraging public participation in cultural life.

The organisation operates under the direction of Fondazzjoni Kreattività, chaired by Rupert Cefai. Its management has emphasised resilience and adaptability as key priorities for navigating changes in Malta’s cultural sector. Over the years, the centre has built partnerships with local NGOs, schools, and cultural institutions, as well as with international organisations and artists.

The 2025–2026 programme, led by Daniel Azzopardi, will feature exhibitions exploring contemporary themes, stage performances combining traditional and experimental approaches, and outreach projects aimed at education and community inclusion. According to the centre, the programme reflects its intention to place creativity at the core of public life while maintaining its role as a platform for dialogue and innovation.

Spazju Kreattiv said that while the anniversary highlights the institution’s history, it also signals a renewed commitment to long-term development. The centre plans to continue fostering collaboration across disciplines, encouraging risk-taking among artists, and strengthening Malta’s position within the wider international cultural landscape.

Full details of the 2025–2026 season are available on www.spazjukreattiv.org.