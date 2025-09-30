Trustin Farrugia Cann set to become MFA vice president

Trustin Farrugia Cann is set to fill the vacant position left by former Malta Football Association Vice President Maria Azzopardi after she was appointed Secretary General.

The 39 year-old was the only individual to put his name forward for the vacant position and is expected to officially take on the role on the 16 October at the General Assembly of the Association.

Prior to this, Farrugia Cann had been a part of the refereeing department for over 24 years, with 10 years of experience in representing Malta as a FIFA referee.

In total he refereed around 200 matches, both nationally and internationally.