Man seriously injured in traffic accident
A 44-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Xewkija, Gozo on Wednesday morning.
The accident occurred at 7am in Triq l-Imġarr.
Police said that a collision had taken place between a Ford Transit, driven by a 31-year-old man and an Isuzu KB driven by the victim.
He was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.
