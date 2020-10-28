menu

Man seriously injured in traffic accident

A 44-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Xewkija

28 October 2020, 12:50pm
The accident occurred at 7am in Triq l-Imġarr
A 44-year-old man was hospitalised following a traffic accident in Xewkija, Gozo on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred at 7am in Triq l-Imġarr.

Police said that a collision had taken place between a Ford Transit, driven by a 31-year-old man and an Isuzu KB driven by the victim.

He was taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

