16-year-old injured in construction incident

A 16-year-old Syrian construction worker has been seriously injured in a construction site incident on Saturday.

The worker fell a height of four storeys.

The incident happened in Triq il-Qratas, is-Swieqi at around 11:35 pm.

An ambulance was called onsite which took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Charmaine Galea has launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.