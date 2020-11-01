menu

16-year-old injured in construction incident

Young worker seriously injured after falling a height of four storeys in a Swieqi construction site incident

karl_azzopardi
1 November 2020, 10:48am
by Karl Azzopardi

A 16-year-old Syrian construction worker has been seriously injured in a construction site incident on Saturday.

The worker fell a height of four storeys.

The incident happened in Triq il-Qratas, is-Swieqi at around 11:35 pm.

An ambulance was called onsite which took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Duty magistrate Charmaine Galea has launched an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
