Man injured in San Ġwann argument

A 33-year-old Albanian was hospitalised on Monday morning following an argument in San Ġwann

2 November 2020, 7:49am
A 33-year-old Albanian was hospitalised on Monday morning following an argument in San Ġwann.

Police said that two Albanian men, both living in Victoria, Gozo, who are aged 29 and 33, were involved in the argument.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.

