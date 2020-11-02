Man injured in San Ġwann argument

A 33-year-old Albanian was hospitalised on Monday morning following an argument in San Ġwann.

The incident took place at 12am in Triq il-Kunċizzjoni.

Police said that two Albanian men, both living in Victoria, Gozo, who are aged 29 and 33, were involved in the argument.

The victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.

An investigation is ongoing.