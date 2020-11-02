menu

Man injured after falling off ledge

A man has suffered serious injuries following a fall in St Paul’s Bay early Monday morning

2 November 2020, 7:58am
A man has suffered serious injuries following a fall in St Paul’s Bay early Monday morning.

Police said the incident occurred at around 12pm in Triq it-Trunċiera.

The man who has yet to be unidentified fell one storey-and-a-half into a construction site.

He was lifted out by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team provided assistance on site. 

An investigation is ongoing.

