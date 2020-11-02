Man injured after falling off ledge
A man has suffered serious injuries following a fall in St Paul’s Bay early Monday morning
Police said the incident occurred at around 12pm in Triq it-Trunċiera.
The man who has yet to be unidentified fell one storey-and-a-half into a construction site.
He was lifted out by members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team provided assistance on site.
An investigation is ongoing.
