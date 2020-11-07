menu

Man held after police drugs raid in Marsa

30 year-old man arrested inside the premises. A 45 year-old woman from St. Paul's Bay was also arrested.

7 November 2020, 4:09pm
Police during the raid the garage in Marsa (Photo: CMRU)
Police during the raid the garage in Marsa (Photo: CMRU)

A 30 year-old man from Marsa was arrested late on Friday night in a raid on a Marsa garage by the police Drugs Squad.

The raid came after days of observation and reconnaissance, the police said in a statement Saturday afternoon. After ascertaining that the garage was being used to sell drugs, the police made the decision to move in and cut open the metal garage doors. The man was arrested inside the premises.

Rapid Intervention Unit officers assisted as the drugs squad searched the garage, finding several bags containing sachets of suspected cocaine and heroin, as well as an amount of what police suspect to be crack. A set of weighing scales, several knives and other objects related to drugs were also found at the garage.

A 45 year-old woman from St. Paul’s Bay was also arrested at the scene, after she was found in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima appointed several experts to assist her in the magisterial inquiry which is underway.

More in Court & Police
Man held after police drugs raid in Marsa
Court & Police

Man held after police drugs raid in Marsa
Minister announces €5 million project for court extension
Court & Police

Minister announces €5 million project for court extension
Matthew Agius
Former chief justice to head probe into lawyer's offer of cash to Times journalist
Court & Police

Former chief justice to head probe into lawyer's offer of cash to Times journalist
Matthew Agius
Fake landlord jailed for seven years on fraud, misappropriation charges
Court & Police

Fake landlord jailed for seven years on fraud, misappropriation charges
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.