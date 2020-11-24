Pregnant woman admits to trafficking cocaine, heroin and cannabis from Marsa garage

A 20-year-old pregnant woman has admitted to drug trafficking charges following a raid by the police drugs squad on a garage in Marsa.

The raid came after several days of covert observation of the garage, which was being used to sell drugs. On Monday entrances and exits to the building were blocked off by the Rapid Intervention Unit. The Special Intervention Unit then entered by cutting through an iron door, as the rest of the garage door was bolted from the inside.

Once access was obtained, officers from the Drug Squad entered the premises and arrested the 20-year-old girl, Kimberly Aly from Vittoriosa.

Police found 63 sachets of heroin, 110 sachets of cocaine, and 15 sachets of crack cocaine wrapped up and ready to sell. A considerable amount of cash was found in the same room.

The total street value of the drugs found was estimated to be €4,000.

Aly was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning, by police Inspectors Mark Anthony Mercieca and Justine Grech.

She was accused of having supplied cocaine, heroin and cannabis, as well as being in possession of the substances in circumstances which denote that they were not for her personal use.

The woman, who said she was unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charges, having been given several opportunities to recant her admission by the court.

Her lawyers Franco Debono, Amadeus Cachia and Francesca Zarb asked the court to convert itself to a drugs court for sentencing purposes. They also requested bail until the final sentence is handed down.

The prosecution did not object to bail, in view of the guilty plea and because the woman is five months pregnant.

The court upheld the request for her release from arrest, ordering her to sign a bail book twice a week and observe a curfew. Bail was secured with a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €10,000. She was also prohibited from going to the Marsa area.

